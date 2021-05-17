 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Covered Her In Slime While She Was Making A Speech At The MTV Movie Awards And It Was So Awkward

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Covered Her In Slime While She Was Making A Speech At The MTV Movie Awards And It Was So Awkward

"What the..."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on May 17, 2021, at 11:14 a.m. ET

It was good news for Scarlett Johansson on Sunday night as she accepted the 2021 MTV Generation Award.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Appearing at the event virtually, Scarlett thanked the cast and crew members she has worked with over her three-decade-long career, as well as the fans who'd made it all possible.

MTV

"Thank you so much for this honor!" she began her acceptance speech. "Watching that reel reminds me of all of the incredibly inspiring collaborators that I've been fortunate enough to work with for over three decades."

MTV

"I never would've been able to continue to evolve as an actor for the last 30 years without the support and dedication of so many cast and crew members that make up the nomadic traveling circus family that are movie sets," the Black Widow actor continued. "The dedication and hard work of so many people that goes into making any movie continues to inspire me as performer. So, this award really belongs to many hundreds of creative people all over the world."

The 36-year-old added: "And thank you so much to my fans for riding the wave with me and for supporting my career so I can continue to have the good fortune to pursue the job that is my passion."

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

"I realize what an absolute gift it is to be able to have the opportunity to do what I love, and I couldn't do it without your continued support," she went on. "This award is made possible by all of you, in fact, and it's because of that that it's so meaningful to me."

However, as Scarlett went to introduce a sneak peek of Black Widow, her highly anticipated stand-alone Avengers movie, she was interrupted by husband Colin Jost as the pair acted out a comedy skit.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Or maybe it was actually real and not at all staged, I don't know!

Seemingly getting the event mixed up with the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Colin dunked a bowl of green slime over Scarlett's head while she was talking.

MTV

And let's just say it didn't go down very well...

MTV

"What the fuck?!" Scarlett yelped as Colin realized that this was not in fact the Kids' Choice Awards.

MTV

And she didn't seem all that impressed when Colin brought her a towel and tried to apologize either!

MTV

Don't worry, Scarlett — it could've been worse!

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

That's Nick Jonas, FYI.

A lot, lot worse...

𝖏𝖔𝖘𝖊☁️ @yhIqmdIg_

this video of katy perry getting violently slimed will forever send me😭💀

Reply Retweet Favorite

You can watch the sliming for yourself right here.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT