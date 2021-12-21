Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, And Kristin Davis Released A Statement Supporting The Women Who Accused Chris Noth Of Sexual Assault

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

According to the women, the revival of Sex and the City, in which Noth plays Mr. Big, "stirred painful memories" of the alleged assaults.

One of the women claimed that Noth had raped her in 2004 in his Los Angeles apartment, while the second said that she was assaulted by Noth in his apartment after meeting him in a New York City club.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, Noth denied all the claims against him. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."