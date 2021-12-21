Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, And Kristin Davis Released A Statement Supporting The Women Who Accused Chris Noth Of Sexual Assault
"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences."
The leading stars of Sex and the City have responded to allegations of sexual assault against Chris Noth.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis posted matching statements to their Instagrams stories, saying: "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth."
Last week, the Hollywood Reporter published accusations by two women who both said Noth had sexually assaulted them on separate occasions.
A third woman has since come forward with further allegations against Noth, saying he sexually assaulted her in New York in 2010.
Following the accusations, a recent Peloton ad starring Noth was removed from the brand's social media pages, and the 67-year-old was also dropped from The Equalizer, a show he starred in alongside Queen Latifah.
