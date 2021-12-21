 Skip To Content
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, And Kristin Davis Released A Statement Supporting The Women Who Accused Chris Noth Of Sexual Assault

"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences."

By Ben Henry

Posted on December 21, 2021, at 10:26 a.m. ET

The leading stars of Sex and the City have responded to allegations of sexual assault against Chris Noth.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis posted matching statements to their Instagrams stories, saying: "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth."

"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences," they added. "We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it." 

The statement, posted on Monday night, was signed by all three actors.

Last week, the Hollywood Reporter published accusations by two women who both said Noth had sexually assaulted them on separate occasions.

According to the women, the revival of Sex and the City, in which Noth plays Mr. Big, "stirred painful memories" of the alleged assaults.

One of the women claimed that Noth had raped her in 2004 in his Los Angeles apartment, while the second said that she was assaulted by Noth in his apartment after meeting him in a New York City club.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, Noth denied all the claims against him. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

A third woman has since come forward with further allegations against Noth, saying he sexually assaulted her in New York in 2010.

In a report published by Daily Beast, the woman said that Noth had sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan restaurant back in 2010. A representative for Noth denied the allegations, telling the outlet that the actor "denies this as ever happening and has no idea who this woman is."

Following the accusations, a recent Peloton ad starring Noth was removed from the brand's social media pages, and the 67-year-old was also dropped from The Equalizer, a show he starred in alongside Queen Latifah.

You can read the full Hollywood Reporter article here, and the full Daily Beast report here.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.

