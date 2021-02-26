 Skip To Content
Ryan Reynolds Made A Perfect NSFW Joke After David Beckham Left An Instagram Comment About A Wrist Injury

Ryan Reynolds Made A Perfect NSFW Joke After David Beckham Left An Instagram Comment About A Wrist Injury

Ryan Reynolds — the king of social media and, uh, intense wrist training!

By Ben Henry

Posted on February 26, 2021, at 7:27 a.m. ET

It's fair to say that Ryan Reynolds is known for his exceptional talent as an actor, but he's pretty well-known for his quick-witted, and sometimes NSFW, clapbacks.

I mean, he is Deadpool after all, so it's very on-brand!

For example, there was this Sesame Street moment earlier this year which...well, it wasn't exactly kid-friendly, was it?!

I remember how challenging it was to sing because the A-hole was so tight. But I pushed through because kids all over the country were counting on me. https://t.co/EiXEUjomxE
Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds

I remember how challenging it was to sing because the A-hole was so tight. But I pushed through because kids all over the country were counting on me. https://t.co/EiXEUjomxE

Which brings us to his most recent joke, which might just be one of his best yet.

It all started when Ryan posted a picture signing bottles of his Aviation Gin. All pretty innocent, right!

"I signed 100 bottles of Aviation Gin for the Liquor Control Board of Ontario," he captioned the picture. "Weird name for a person but tbh if that were my name, I'd drink that much too."

Anyway, in swooped David Beckham, who was just concerned about Ryan's wrist after signing 100 bottles of gin.

You can see where this is going, right?

And, of course, Ryan had the perfect response.

instagram.com

"I've intensely trained my wrist since I was 15" — Ryan Reynolds, king of social media and, uh, intense wrist training!

