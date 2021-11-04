Ryan Reynolds Joked About Spending Time With His Kids Before They Grow Up To "Loathe" Him After Revealing The Reason Why He's Taking A Break From Acting

Gotham / GC Images

"Not sure I'd have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago," he said in the caption of his Instagram post. "Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer…"



He later added: "These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I've been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."