Ryan Gosling Opened Up About Parenting With Eva Mendes During Quarantine And How He "Thinks About Time More" As A Parent

"I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers."

By Ben Henry

Posted on October 11, 2021, at 10:44 a.m. ET

Ryan Gosling gave a glimpse into his quarantine life with Eva Mendes and their two children, revealing that the pair "did more acting" than usual in an effort to keep them entertained.

Speaking to GQ about his first-ever brand partnership with Tag Heuer watches, the usually private actor opened up about life at home during the pandemic.

"Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot," the 40-year-old said. "So, we did our best to entertain them."

Ryan and Eva, who've been in a relationship since 2011, share two daughters together — Esmeralda Amada, 7, and Amada Lee, 5. 

Joking that there was no sourdough baking involved, Ryan added: "I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers."

When the interviewer asked if Ryan and Eva had been doing "really dramatic bedtime stories with the voices," he answered: "Yeah, we spent a lot of our time just doing that."

The Drive actor also opened up about how he views the concept of time in general and how it differs now that he's a parent, explaining that he thinks about it more than before.

"On a personal level, I think about time more than I used to," he said. "I have two kids and they're growing up fast. So I keep my eye on the clock more than I used to."

Ryan went on to say that for his first Father's Day as a parent, Eva actually bought him a watch, something he viewed as a symbol.

"The symbol was what mattered," he said. "It meant, you're on the clock now."

Both Ryan and Eva usually prefer to keep their family life private, with Eva revealing last year that she's "always had a clear boundary" when it comes to her husband and children.

"I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life," the 47-year-old said in an Instagram post. "And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

You can read Ryan's full interview with GQ here.

