Rihanna Responded To Questions About Becoming A Billionaire And Said It Felt "Real Weird" To Be "Congratulated For Money"

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

"It made sense when I realized that it was inspiring to people that they felt like this is something that they could achieve knowing where I've come from," she told Access. "Knowing my humble beginnings, they see the possibility, and it gives them hope. That made me feel really happy."



In a separate interview, she was then asked how it felt to be a Black woman who other young girls and women look up to, to which Rihanna told Extra TV: "I think that is what makes it worth it. That's what I want. That's what I work for."