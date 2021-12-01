Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

In a statement obtained and translated by Variety, they said: "The Gucci family takes note of the release of the film House of Gucci and is a bit disconcerted because, although the work claims to want to tell the 'true story' of the family, the fears raised by the trailers and interviews released so far, are confirmed: the film carries a narrative that is far from accurate."



"The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci — president of the company for 30 years — and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them, attributing to the protagonists, events, a tone and an attitude that never belonged to them," the statement continued. "This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today."

