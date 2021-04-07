Warner Bros.

“There have been diverse versions of Superman throughout the comics for decades, so he does and can be diverse,” Bragman added.

He went on: “However, the expectation for Krypton was that it would initially be perceived as a possible prequel to Man of Steel by the fans, and the lead was expected to invoke a young Henry Cavill.”

BuzzFeed News has reached out to reps of Page for clarification and comment.