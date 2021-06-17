 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Regé-Jean Page Hilariously Revealed How "Overwhelmed" His Family Were By His Sex Scenes In "Bridgerton"

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Regé-Jean Page Hilariously Revealed How "Overwhelmed" His Family Were By His Sex Scenes In "Bridgerton"

"My family doesn't want to be overwhelmed by my backside, specifically, too often."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on June 17, 2021, at 10:42 a.m. ET

Star of Bridgerton Regé-Jean Page has hilariously revealed how overwhelmed both he and his family were when they settled down to watch the show, not least because of the, uh, steamier scenes he acted in!

Netflix

Of course, if you've seen the show, then you'll know that Bridgerton didn't exactly shy away from spicing things up, with a number of sex scenes throughout.

Netflix

And when it came down to watching those scenes, Page revealed his family definitely weren't "sufficiently prepared" for just how far they went.

Netflix

"No one was sufficiently prepared," the 31-year-old said in a recent roundtable interview with the Hollywood Reporter. He then joked: "I wasn't sufficiently prepared, and I was there."

52nd NAACP Image Awards / via Getty Images

"I think people were grateful for the intensity of the romantic aspects of Bridgerton; I'm not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself," he continued. "It was overwhelming. But I think people were looking to be overwhelmed."

However, Page added that while his family might not want to see those scenes too often, they're more than supportive.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

"My family doesn't want to be overwhelmed by my backside, specifically, too often," he said, "But they’ll take it on this occasion because everyone seems to be terribly happy."

Costar Phoebe Dynevor opened up about a similar experience earlier this year, joking that she had full control of the remote while watching Bridgerton with her own family.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

"I watched the show with the whole family, even the grandparents managed to watch it," she told the Daily Star. "I had to sit there and fast forward on high alert with the remote control. We managed it just about."

You can read the full Hollywood Reporter roundtable interview here.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT