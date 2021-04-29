Reese Witherspoon Opened Up About How The Media Labeled Her As "Good" And People Like Britney Spears And Paris Hilton As "Bad"

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

It's possible that the Legally Blonde actor might've been referencing her 2013 arrest for disorderly conduct while trying to defend her husband, which became headline news when footage of Witherspoon confronting police officers was made public.

In a statement at the time, Witherspoon said: "I clearly had one drink too many and I am deeply embarrassed about the things I said." And, in an interview with Jameela Jamil last year, Witherspoon called the moment "so embarrassing and dumb."

However, her reputation as "the sunny America's Sweetheart" seemingly wasn't affected. In fact, at the time, a Washington Post article published the year after her arrest boldly stated that it had not only "saved her career," but "propelled her to a more endearing image as she embarked on a grittier phase of her career."