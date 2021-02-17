 Skip To Content
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Photographer Revealed The Heartfelt And Emotional Meaning Behind Their Pregnancy Announcement

"Honestly I think the universe would have conspired for them to be together no matter what."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 17, 2021, at 8:19 a.m. ET

It's good news in the Sussex household as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed over the weekend that they're expecting their second child together.

The surprise announcement came on Valentine's Day, a significant and poignant decision, not least because it was the date that Princess Diana's pregnancy with Harry was first reported back in 1984.

Omid Scobie @scobie

A touching tribute announcing for the Sussexes to announce their exciting news on #ValentinesDay❤️ It was exactly 37 years ago that Princess Diana shared with the world that she was pregnant with Prince Harry.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for the couple told BuzzFeed News on Sunday. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Twitter: @misanharriman

The news was also shared on social media by photographer and close friend Misan Harriman, who captured the intimate black and white photo of the couple.

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news! #remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan
Misan Harriman @misanharriman

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news! #remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan

Speaking to Good Morning America on Tuesday about the pregnancy photoshoot, Harriman went on to detail the meaning behind the picture and how it was shot, revealing it was a virtual setup due to the pandemic.

"In the age of COVID, it's impossible, obviously, for me to be there to shoot it, so technology came to the rescue," he explained. "I was able to remotely take over the iPad and they could hear my voice and it was conversational and the rest really is history."

"You don't even see the image, you feel it," Harriman continued. "They are lost in each other. And the tree in the background and just life growing around them is incredibly powerful and symbolic."

What with the announcement coming months after Meghan opened up about experiencing pregnancy loss last summer, Harriman added that he hoped people would be able to see the symbolism of "fortitude, hope and love" in the picture.

In November last year, the Duchess revealed her and Harry's experience of losing a child in an incredibly personal and heartfelt essay for the New York Times.

"Particularly for the many women going through this," Harriman went on, "This should give them strength to know there's light in that dark place. It really means a lot."

"Honestly I think the universe would have conspired for them to be together no matter what," Harriman said of the couple. "It is the real deal. They are waltzing through life together, as it should be. To have a new arrival coming is a testament to the power of the relationship that they have."

The new addition to the Sussex household will join older brother Archie — who turns 2 in May — and will be eighth in line to the throne, despite Harry and Meghan officially stepping back from royal duties last year.

You can read Misan Harriman's interview with Good Morning America here.

