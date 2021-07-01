Prince Harry Said Raising Two Children Is "Definitely A Juggle" As He Gave Some Adorable Details About His Newborn Daughter
"Two is definitely a juggle."
Prince Harry has revealed some adorable new details about his newborn daughter and it's almost too cute to handle!
At the beginning of June, it was announced that Meghan Markle had given birth to the couple's second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
Harry and Meghan themselves released a statement through their Archewell website, saying: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili."
Now, according to reports, Harry has briefly opened up about home life with two children, apparently revealing that it's a "juggle".
"We've been lucky so far," Harry went on, according to Hello Magazine. "She's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy."
