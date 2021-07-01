 Skip To Content
Prince Harry Said Raising Two Children Is "Definitely A Juggle" As He Gave Some Adorable Details About His Newborn Daughter

"Two is definitely a juggle."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 1, 2021, at 8:50 a.m. ET

Prince Harry has revealed some adorable new details about his newborn daughter and it's almost too cute to handle!

Prince Harry smiles on stage while giving a thumbs up, dressed in a blue shirt and holding a microphone.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

At the beginning of June, it was announced that Meghan Markle had given birth to the couple's second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry, wearing a blue suit, smiles for camera while posing next to wife Meghan Markle, wearing a white coat.
Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The baby was born on 4 June at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California at 11:40 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. 

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," a spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "The duke and duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

The statement went on to explain the significance of the name, confirming that it was a nod to a family nickname given to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth (Lilibet), and, of course, Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Harry and Meghan themselves released a statement through their Archewell website, saying: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wave to crowds on their wedding day while riding in a carriage.
WPA Pool / Getty Images

"She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe," the couple added. "Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Now, according to reports, Harry has briefly opened up about home life with two children, apparently revealing that it's a "juggle".

Prince Harry smiles at Meghan Markle as she hold their then newborn son, Archie Harrison.
Pool / Getty Images

At a recent event celebrating the recipients of the 2021 WellChild Awards, singer Ed Sheeran reportedly asked the prince about raising Lilibet while also looking after her big brother, two-year-old Archie Harrison, to which Harry replied: "Two is definitely a juggle."

"We've been lucky so far," Harry went on, according to Hello Magazine. "She's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy."

Prince Harry holds then newborn son Archie Harrison while standing next to Meghan Markle.
WPA Pool / Getty Images

