Prince Harry Said Raising Two Children Is "Definitely A Juggle" As He Gave Some Adorable Details About His Newborn Daughter

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The baby was born on 4 June at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California at 11:40 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," a spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "The duke and duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

The statement went on to explain the significance of the name, confirming that it was a nod to a family nickname given to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth (Lilibet), and, of course, Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.