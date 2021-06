Phoebe Dynevor Revealed How "Bridgerton" Will Continue Without Regé-Jean Page After He Announced His Exit From The Show

Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Regé has signed on to star in The Gray Man, which will be directed by Anthony Russo, and the upcoming adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons, both of which are currently in production.

"The thing that has appealed to me most about this career is getting to encounter and interact with the unexpected," Regé told Variety. "There's so many different directions that you can take this job. It's not so much about picking one and knowing where I want to go, it's about knowing that there are other ways that I can do this, and continuing to explore that."

Speaking of The Gray Man, which he'll star in alongside Chris Evan and Ryan Gosling, Regé went on: "It's been incredible. It's just so much fun when you're working with folks who are not just at the top of their game, but reinventing the game. It's like a whole new machine."