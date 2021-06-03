 Skip To Content
Phoebe Dynevor Revealed How "Bridgerton" Will Continue Without Regé-Jean Page After He Announced His Exit From The Show

"I think he'll definitely be referred to a lot. I think we'll see the baby."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on June 3, 2021, at 8:14 a.m. ET

Phoebe Dynevor is just as excited for season two of Bridgerton as the rest of us are, revealing some fun details about what we can expect in a recent interview.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

In a conversation with The Wrap, the 26-year-old — who starred as leading lady Daphne Bridgerton in the first season of the show — said the next instalment of the franchise is "definitely different", not least because her relationship with the Duke of Hastings will now take a back seat.

Netflix

"I think the fans who have read the books and know the books are aware that every season will focus on a different sibling's journey," Phoebe explained. "And it might be a little bit more of a — not shock, but like a surprise for the fans that love Daphne and Simon's story so much."

Netflix

Season two of Bridgerton will focus on Daphne's brother Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey.

"But I think that's honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out," Phoebe went on. "No two seasons will be the same and they'll have a different excitement."

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

"I think every season is just going to be really different and magical in its own way. And that's honestly what I think is so brilliant about what Shonda [Rhimes] and Chris [Van Dusen] have created," she added. "There's not many TV series that do that, that focus on different characters every season. But I think every season is going to have its own magic, which is great."

But since Phoebe's costar, Regé-Jean Page, announced his exit from the show earlier this year, fans have wondered how the pair's on-screen relationship will continue without him.

Mike Marsland / WireImage

However, Phoebe didn't seem to have the same concerns, explaining that the Duke of Hastings will still be a part of the show off-screen and will be referenced in the show.

Netflix

"I think he'll definitely be referred to a lot. I think we'll see the baby," she said. "And we'll just focus more on [Daphne's] relationship with the Bridgerton Family."

Phoebe went on to give her unwavering support to her costar, explaining that neither of them had anticipated how big Bridgerton would become and how the world would be captivated by their on-screen relationship.

David M. Benett / Getty Images for dunhill

"I think it was unexpected for both of us how big the show got and the ownership that people have over the characters, which is brilliant and amazing in so many ways," she said. "But we're also both working actors and we're just plodding along."

She continued: "I think it's just funny, but also lovely, that people feel so close to them both. It's such a compliment and it's lovely. And I can't wait to see what Regé does next in his career."

And it doesn't look like we'll have to wait too long before we see Regé on our screens again, as the 31-year-old teased his upcoming roles in a recent interview.

Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Regé has signed on to star in The Gray Man, which will be directed by Anthony Russo, and the upcoming adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons, both of which are currently in production.

"The thing that has appealed to me most about this career is getting to encounter and interact with the unexpected," Regé told Variety. "There's so many different directions that you can take this job. It's not so much about picking one and knowing where I want to go, it's about knowing that there are other ways that I can do this, and continuing to explore that."

Speaking of The Gray Man, which he'll star in alongside Chris Evan and Ryan Gosling, Regé went on: "It's been incredible. It's just so much fun when you're working with folks who are not just at the top of their game, but reinventing the game. It's like a whole new machine."

You can read Phoebe's full interview with The Wrap here, and Regé's feature with Variety here.

