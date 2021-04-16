Pete Davidson And Phoebe Dynevor Have Been Wearing Matching "PD" Necklaces After He Seemingly Confirmed Their New Relationship
We're at the matching jewellery stage, folks!
It seems like things are going from strength to strength for Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor, as the reported new couple appear to now be wearing matching necklaces.
For those not in the loop, rumors that Pete and Phoebe were an item started earlier this year after the comedian was spotted with the Bridgerton star in the UK.
Us Weekly confirmed the new romance, claiming that the new couple weren't "looking to rush things" and were managing the long distance with texts and FaceTime calls.
And then Pete seemed to confirm the dating rumors when he was recently asked in a Zoom call if he had a celebrity crush, to which he replied that he was already dating them.
"I'm with my celebrity crush," he responded.
Now, it appears that the pair are marking their relationship with matching jewellery that spells their initials, which was first spotted on Phoebe in a video posted for International Women's Day last month.
Of course, PD are Phoebe's initials, so it wasn't exactly shocking that she was wearing the necklace. But then, in an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show last week, Pete could be seen proudly wearing the exact same chain!
Aside from matching necklaces and celebrity crushes, Pete and Phoebe have been keen to keep their relationship low-key and away from the public eye.
