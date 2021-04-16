Pete Davidson And Phoebe Dynevor Have Been Wearing Matching "PD" Necklaces After He Seemingly Confirmed Their New Relationship

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

It's thought the pair potentially met when Phoebe's costar, Regé-Jean Page, hosted SNL at the same time that she happened to be in New York.

Then in March, it was reported that Pete had flown into the UK to visit Phoebe while she was filming an upcoming project, with a local fan posing for a picture with the SNL staple.

The pair were said to be "holding hands and hugging each other", with the fan adding: "It looked like they were in a relationship and they seemed happy together."