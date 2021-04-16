 Skip To Content
Pete Davidson And Phoebe Dynevor Have Been Wearing Matching "PD" Necklaces After He Seemingly Confirmed Their New Relationship

We're at the matching jewellery stage, folks!

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on April 16, 2021, at 7:29 a.m. ET

It seems like things are going from strength to strength for Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor, as the reported new couple appear to now be wearing matching necklaces.

Dia Dipasupil / WireImage, Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

For those not in the loop, rumors that Pete and Phoebe were an item started earlier this year after the comedian was spotted with the Bridgerton star in the UK.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

It's thought the pair potentially met when Phoebe's costar, Regé-Jean Page, hosted SNL at the same time that she happened to be in New York.

Then in March, it was reported that Pete had flown into the UK to visit Phoebe while she was filming an upcoming project, with a local fan posing for a picture with the SNL staple.

The pair were said to be "holding hands and hugging each other", with the fan adding: "It looked like they were in a relationship and they seemed happy together."

Us Weekly confirmed the new romance, claiming that the new couple weren't "looking to rush things" and were managing the long distance with texts and FaceTime calls.

Mike Stobe / Getty Images

"Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together," a source told the outlet. "They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they're just focused on work. They're not looking to rush things."

And then Pete seemed to confirm the dating rumors when he was recently asked in a Zoom call if he had a celebrity crush, to which he replied that he was already dating them.

"I'm with my celebrity crush," he responded.

Now, it appears that the pair are marking their relationship with matching jewellery that spells their initials, which was first spotted on Phoebe in a video posted for International Women's Day last month.

youtube.com

Of course, PD are Phoebe's initials, so it wasn't exactly shocking that she was wearing the necklace. But then, in an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show last week, Pete could be seen proudly wearing the exact same chain!

NBC

Now, the detective in me has theorized three likely explanations here:

1. Pete and Phoebe have been officially dating since the beginning of March and got matching necklaces to mark the occasion.

2. Pete is actually wearing Phoebe's necklace after visiting her last month.

3. Pete liked the PD necklace so much that he went out and bought his own since his initials are the same.

Aside from matching necklaces and celebrity crushes, Pete and Phoebe have been keen to keep their relationship low-key and away from the public eye.

Dia Dipasupil / WireImage

Pete has previously spoken about wanting to keep his relationships private after being burned in the past by his highly-publicized dating life.

He told Paper Magazine in 2019: "I think when you first get in a relationship and you're on television, you don't realize that when you post a photo of you and your girlfriend, you're pretty much announcing to the world your relationship."

"Now I'm just as private as possible," he added. "I'm as discrete as can be."

