Pete Davidson Seemed To Confirm His Relationship With "Bridgerton" Star Phoebe Dynevor After Weeks Of Rumors And Speculation

Pete Davidson Seemed To Confirm His Relationship With "Bridgerton" Star Phoebe Dynevor After Weeks Of Rumors And Speculation

Pete and Phoebe are apparently "officially dating" and "going strong" after weeks of rumors.

By Ben Henry

Posted on April 13, 2021, at 7:58 a.m. ET

Pete Davidson has seemingly confirmed that he's in a relationship with breakout Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor after the pair recently sparked dating rumors.

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Talk of the new romance began last month, when Pete reportedly visited Phoebe in the UK, where she recently began filming on an upcoming project.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

The pair were said to be "holding hands and hugging each other" as they took a walk, with Pete stopping to pose for pictures with a fan.

The fan went on to tell a local newspaper: "It looked like they were in a relationship and they seemed happy together."

And last week, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple were "officially dating" and "going strong" despite the long distance.

"Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together," a source told the outlet. "They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they're just focused on work. They're not looking to rush things."

Well, now Pete seems to have confirmed the reports himself after he was asked during a recent Zoom call with Marquette University whether he had a celebrity crush.

Mike Stobe / Getty Images

"I'm with my celebrity crush," he replied before laughing and awkwardly adding, "Uh...Yeah...So...So...Yes."

According to E! News, the SNL comedian also said that he couldn't add any further detail.

It's thought the two could've potentially met back in February while Phoebe was in New York and her Bridgerton costar Regé-Jean Page hosted Saturday Night Live. And yes, Pete starred in a Bridgerton sketch too.

NBC / Getty Images

Last year, Pete said that he was taking a break from dating after being romantically linked with people such as Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley.

Raymond Hall / GC Images

Speaking to Charlamagne Tha God after his romance with Margaret reportedly came to an end, Pete said he was through with dating until he'd found the one.

"I'm not dating for a while. Unless I meet the love of my life," he said. "I'm pretty done with that, I'm going to try and stay away from that. It's just a lot."

