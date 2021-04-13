Pete Davidson Seemed To Confirm His Relationship With "Bridgerton" Star Phoebe Dynevor After Weeks Of Rumors And Speculation
Pete and Phoebe are apparently "officially dating" and "going strong" after weeks of rumors.
Pete Davidson has seemingly confirmed that he's in a relationship with breakout Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor after the pair recently sparked dating rumors.
Talk of the new romance began last month, when Pete reportedly visited Phoebe in the UK, where she recently began filming on an upcoming project.
And last week, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple were "officially dating" and "going strong" despite the long distance.
"Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together," a source told the outlet. "They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they're just focused on work. They're not looking to rush things."
Well, now Pete seems to have confirmed the reports himself after he was asked during a recent Zoom call with Marquette University whether he had a celebrity crush.
"I'm with my celebrity crush," he replied before laughing and awkwardly adding, "Uh...Yeah...So...So...Yes."
According to E! News, the SNL comedian also said that he couldn't add any further detail.
It's thought the two could've potentially met back in February while Phoebe was in New York and her Bridgerton costar Regé-Jean Page hosted Saturday Night Live. And yes, Pete starred in a Bridgerton sketch too.
Last year, Pete said that he was taking a break from dating after being romantically linked with people such as Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley.
