Paris Hilton Opened Up About The "Really Scary" Moment She Got Home To Find An Intruder In Her Kitchen

Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

"They would just ring my doorbell and pretend to be other people," she recalled. "One time I walked into my house and my housekeeper at the time didn't know, because the guy said he was my friend, and he was just sitting in my kitchen waiting for me, which was really scary."

Paris didn't reveal what happened next or if there were consequences for the trespasser, but she added: "It was just very intrusive all the time."