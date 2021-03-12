 Skip To Content
Paris Hilton Opened Up About The "Really Scary" Moment She Got Home To Find An Intruder In Her Kitchen

"He was just sitting in my kitchen waiting for me, which was really scary."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 12, 2021, at 8:04 a.m. ET

Paris Hilton was the latest celebrity to brave the ~hot~ seat on Thursday as she made a virtual appearance for a new interview.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

From the comfort of her kitchen, and with some "that's hot" accessories of course, Paris took on the Hot Ones interview and chicken wings, addressing a whole bunch of subjects along the way.

Hot Ones / Via youtube.com

But by far one of the standout moments came when Paris reflected on paparazzi intrusion throughout her career, revealing that at one point it was so bad that she had people climbing over her gates and looking through her trash.

C. Uncle / FilmMagic

"I remember one time I came home and there was paparazzi out there and they were like, 'By the way, some guy was looking through your trash, taking everything with him, and he's been doing this a couple times,'" she said. "It was just creepy that someone was doing that."

But the attention only got worse as, at one point, someone managed to persuade her housekeeper that they were a friend and gained entry into her property where they waited for her to return home.

Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

"They would just ring my doorbell and pretend to be other people," she recalled. "One time I walked into my house and my housekeeper at the time didn't know, because the guy said he was my friend, and he was just sitting in my kitchen waiting for me, which was really scary."

Paris didn't reveal what happened next or if there were consequences for the trespasser, but she added: "It was just very intrusive all the time."

The 40-year-old businesswoman and entrepreneur has been reflective of her legendary career recently following the release of a documentary about her life, This Is Paris.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

And following the response to the documentary and others like it – such as Framing Britney Spears — Paris has also been reflecting on old interviews where she was publicly humiliated.

CBS

In the past few weeks, multiple interviews have resurfaced as people look back at how women were treated throughout the 2000s. Paris called one such interview with David Letterman "cruel" and "mean" and accused the talkshow host of "purposefully trying to humiliate" her.

Paris also called out jokes made at her expense by Sarah Silverman at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards. The comedian later apologized.

When asked during the Hot Ones interview if she thought the recent apologies were "performative" or not, Paris explained that she was just happy to see people "reflecting on the mistakes they've made" and realizing that she's just human.

Hot Ones / Via youtube.com

"Ever since I got in this industry as a teenager, I've felt so much pain for a long time, just feeling like a punchline to so many jokes for people," she said. "Now, to finally hear people seeing how wrong it is and apologizing is just an amazing feeling."

She went on: "I'm not used to feeling it so I'm happy that people realize that it was just really messed up that they were doing that."

"Whether being publicly humiliated with people and just being fucked over by people a lot, it's been a hard journey," Paris concluded. "Maybe I had to go through it in order for others to not have to go through it. It's only made me stronger."

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

You can watch Paris' interview on Hot Ones here.

