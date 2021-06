YouTube Originals

In her documentary This is Paris, released last September, Hilton alleged that she'd been subjected to the worst abuse while attending Provo Canyon School in Utah, including being isolated in solitary confinement "for no reason" and being "forced to consume medication" that made her feel "numb and exhausted."

In her own testimony on Wednesday, Spears said: "To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story on what they did to her [in] that school, I didn't believe any of it. I'm sorry. I'm an outsider, and I'll just be honest. I didn't believe it."