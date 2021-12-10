Olivia Rodrigo Said It Was "Frustrating" To See People "Discredit And Deny" Her Work After Copyright Accusations Reportedly Saw Her Lose Millions Of Dollars In Royalties

Geffen / Interscope

In July, it was reported that Olivia had given Taylor, as well as "Cruel Summer" collaborators Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark), songwriting credits on "Deja Vu" because of similarities between the records. This was apparently due to the interpolation of Taylor's song, which basically means parts of one song's composition has been rerecorded and turned into something new. This differs from a sample, which is just lifting a snippet from an original song.

Then, in August, it was revealed that Olivia had given songwriting credits to Paramore's Hayley Williams and Joshua Farro on "Good 4 U" after it was reported that Olivia's team had previously approached them about the song.