Olivia Rodrigo Said She Doesn't Want To Be "Pigeonholed" As The "Heartbreak Girl" After "Drivers License" Led To Rumors Of Drama
"I don't want to do this. I don't want to be pigeonholed."
Olivia Rodrigo looks set to see her career reach a new level as fans anticipate the release of her debut album, a musical guest spot on Saturday Night Live, and the return of the Disney+ TV show that boosted her into the mainstream spotlight, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Olivia's been cruising in top gear for a while now since the release of her official debut song, "Drivers License," which introduced her to the world, smashing a bunch of records along the way and topping the charts for eight weeks.
And, fresh off a stunning performance of the song at Tuesday's Brit Awards, Olivia looks set for global domination as she prepares to drop debut album Sour next week.
Speaking in a couple of recent interviews, the 18-year-old spilled some deets of what fans can expect on her first full-length project, revealing that "Drivers License" only offers a small glimpse of the tone for the rest of the album.
However, heartbreak was one thing Olivia was wary of when putting the album together, telling Billboard that she was initially concerned she would be "pigeonholed" as the "heartbreak girl," particularly after reports of a love triangle involving High School Musical costar Joshua Bassett and fellow Disney singer Sabrina Carpenter.
But, after apparently trying to balance out the album with "sweeter-skewing love songs," Olivia reverted to what she knew best, explaining: "I'm a songwriter who writes from a place of authenticity and truth."
"Truthfully, love and happiness and everything weren't feelings that I was feeling at the time," she went on. "And what's the point of putting out a record if it isn't something that you feel is important to say to people?"
And it sounds like fans are in for a treat when Sour debuts next week. If the first three singles are anything to go by, there's going to be a little something for everybody.
"I hope people are surprised," Olivia told NME of the album. "I love pop-punk music; I love grunge music; I love country music and folk music. I think, honestly, you can see little influences of all of those genres in my album."
"I didn't want to make an entire record that sounded like 'Drivers License,'" she added. "There's no fun in that for me – and probably not for listeners, either."
