 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Olivia Rodrigo Said She Doesn't Want To Be "Pigeonholed" As The "Heartbreak Girl" After "Drivers License" Led To Rumors Of Drama

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Olivia Rodrigo Said She Doesn't Want To Be "Pigeonholed" As The "Heartbreak Girl" After "Drivers License" Led To Rumors Of Drama

"I don't want to do this. I don't want to be pigeonholed."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on May 14, 2021, at 8:42 a.m. ET

Olivia Rodrigo looks set to see her career reach a new level as fans anticipate the release of her debut album, a musical guest spot on Saturday Night Live, and the return of the Disney+ TV show that boosted her into the mainstream spotlight, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

JC Olivera / WireImage

Olivia's been cruising in top gear for a while now since the release of her official debut song, "Drivers License," which introduced her to the world, smashing a bunch of records along the way and topping the charts for eight weeks.

And, fresh off a stunning performance of the song at Tuesday's Brit Awards, Olivia looks set for global domination as she prepares to drop debut album Sour next week.

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

Speaking in a couple of recent interviews, the 18-year-old spilled some deets of what fans can expect on her first full-length project, revealing that "Drivers License" only offers a small glimpse of the tone for the rest of the album.

Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Getty Images

"I was really inspired by '90s alternative rock records with Sour, especially alternative rock girls," she told NME, noting Alanis Morissette as an influence. "I think the albums from that time were so brutally honest and angsty, and I wanted to make an angsty record about me growing up and going through heartbreak."

However, heartbreak was one thing Olivia was wary of when putting the album together, telling Billboard that she was initially concerned she would be "pigeonholed" as the "heartbreak girl," particularly after reports of a love triangle involving High School Musical costar Joshua Bassett and fellow Disney singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Although never confirmed, it was rumored that Olivia and Joshua had dated and then broken up, with further reports claiming he'd moved on with Sabrina. The drama, which all three parties have responded to with varying degrees of subtlety, was said to be the inspiration behind "Drivers License," as well as songs that were then released by Joshua and Sabrina.

But, after apparently trying to balance out the album with "sweeter-skewing love songs," Olivia reverted to what she knew best, explaining: "I'm a songwriter who writes from a place of authenticity and truth."

"Truthfully, love and happiness and everything weren't feelings that I was feeling at the time," she went on. "And what's the point of putting out a record if it isn't something that you feel is important to say to people?"

And it sounds like fans are in for a treat when Sour debuts next week. If the first three singles are anything to go by, there's going to be a little something for everybody.

"I hope people are surprised," Olivia told NME of the album. "I love pop-punk music; I love grunge music; I love country music and folk music. I think, honestly, you can see little influences of all of those genres in my album."

"I didn't want to make an entire record that sounded like 'Drivers License,'" she added. "There's no fun in that for me – and probably not for listeners, either."

Sour drops May 21, and it can't come soon enough! You can read Olivia's full interview with Billboard here and her interview with NME over here.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT