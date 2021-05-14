Olivia Rodrigo Said She Doesn't Want To Be "Pigeonholed" As The "Heartbreak Girl" After "Drivers License" Led To Rumors Of Drama

And, fresh off a stunning performance of the song at Tuesday's Brit Awards, Olivia looks set for global domination as she prepares to drop debut album Sour next week.

"I was really inspired by '90s alternative rock records with Sour , especially alternative rock girls," she told NME , noting Alanis Morissette as an influence. "I think the albums from that time were so brutally honest and angsty, and I wanted to make an angsty record about me growing up and going through heartbreak."

Speaking in a couple of recent interviews, the 18-year-old spilled some deets of what fans can expect on her first full-length project, revealing that "Drivers License" only offers a small glimpse of the tone for the rest of the album.

Although never confirmed, it was rumored that Olivia and Joshua had dated and then broken up, with further reports claiming he'd moved on with Sabrina. The drama, which all three parties have responded to with varying degrees of subtlety , was said to be the inspiration behind "Drivers License," as well as songs that were then released by Joshua and Sabrina.

But, after apparently trying to balance out the album with "sweeter-skewing love songs," Olivia reverted to what she knew best, explaining: "I'm a songwriter who writes from a place of authenticity and truth."

"Truthfully, love and happiness and everything weren't feelings that I was feeling at the time," she went on. "And what's the point of putting out a record if it isn't something that you feel is important to say to people?"

And it sounds like fans are in for a treat when Sour debuts next week. If the first three singles are anything to go by, there's going to be a little something for everybody.

"I hope people are surprised," Olivia told NME of the album. "I love pop-punk music; I love grunge music; I love country music and folk music. I think, honestly, you can see little influences of all of those genres in my album."

"I didn't want to make an entire record that sounded like 'Drivers License,'" she added. "There's no fun in that for me – and probably not for listeners, either."