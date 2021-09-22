 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Nicole Richie Posted A Video Of The Terrifying Moment Her Hair Caught Fire While Blowing Out Her Birthday Candles

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Nicole Richie Posted A Video Of The Terrifying Moment Her Hair Caught Fire While Blowing Out Her Birthday Candles

"So far 40 is..."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on September 22, 2021, at 9:32 a.m. ET

Nicole Richie shared the terrifying moment she accidentally set her hair on fire while blowing out candles to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for dcp

In a video posted to Instagram, Nicole could be seen leaning over her birthday cake to blow out her candles.

instagram.com

However, as she did so, her hair caught fire.

instagram.com

The video cut as friends tried to put out the flames. However, seemingly okay after the incident, Nicole posted the video with a lighthearted caption, writing: "Well...so far 40 is 🔥"

Nicole's husband Joel Madden also appeared to have a sense of humor about the accident, using Paris Hilton's iconic catchphrase from The Simple Life, "That's hot."

A whole bunch of other celebs jumped into the comments too, including the likes of Amy Schumer, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell and Sofia Richie.

instagram.com

Paris herself also joined the chat to wish Nicole a happy birthday, using her nickname "Bill" to do so.

J. Vespa / WireImage

"OMFG," Paris commented. "Happy Birthday Bill! Hope your ok! Love youuuuu."

Before the drama with the candles, it looked like Nicole was celebrating her birthday alongside some close friends with an outdoor dinner, with decorations including party hats and framed pictures of Nicole throughout the years.

Instagram: @carlosericlopez

Seeming to prove that Nicole was fine, friend Carlos Eric Lopez captioned an Instagram story: "Loved celebrating you last night and until the end of time."

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.