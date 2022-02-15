Naomi Campbell Shut Down Speculation Over Whether She Adopted Her Baby Daughter And Opened Up About Motherhood

"She wasn't adopted — she's my child."

Ben Henry
by Ben Henry

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Naomi Campbell is opening up about her experience of motherhood so far, having announced the arrival of her first child last year.

James Devaney / GC Images

In May 2021, Naomi surprised just about everybody when she unveiled the news on Instagram, writing: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother."

Dominique Charriau / WireImage

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life," the caption continued. "There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

Now posing on the cover of British Vogue while holding her daughter, whose name she has yet to reveal, Naomi said revealed that becoming a mother had been her "biggest joy."

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

"I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine," she told the publication. "I'm lucky to have her and I know that."

Marc Piasecki / GC Images

"I'm like a kid again," she added. "I'm reliving nursery rhymes, playing and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn't even dream of."

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Alexander McQueen

Although clearly keen to keep details about her daughter private, Naomi settled speculation about whether she'd adopted her, saying: "She wasn't adopted — she's my child."

Stephane De Sakutin / AFP via Getty Images

But the 51-year-old supermodel was more than happy to share updates on how her daughter has settled. "She's a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I'm told she's very alert for her age," she said. "She's just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She's almost talking."

James Devaney / GC Images

Further revealing that her daughter already has six teeth, Naomi added: "She loves the light. She's inquisitive. She was looking at everyone [on the photo shoot] — she looks at people right in the eye and for a very long time. She was taking it all in."

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Fashion Trust Arabia

"She is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine," Naomi continued. "It's the best thing I've ever done." And would she have more children? "Why not?" she said.

Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images

You can read Naomi's full interview with British Vogue here.

