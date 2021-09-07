Mindy Kaling Posted The First Picture Of Her Son On Instagram After Celebrating His First Birthday
"Happy birthday, Spike!"
Mindy Kaling has posted the first picture of her son, Spencer, after celebrating his first birthday last week.
On Instagram on Monday, Mindy shared a picture of Spencer playing with birthday balloons alongside a heartfelt caption celebrating the milestone, including some insight into her son's relationship with her 3-year-old daughter, Katherine.
"Friday was my son Spencer's first birthday," the Wrinkle in Time actor wrote. "My daughter Kit is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy. If you happen to make eye contact with Spencer, he lights up like you are old war buddies and he makes a beeline to you."
Mindy further opened up about giving birth to Spencer during COVID, revealing that welcoming her son at such a difficult time had been a silver lining.
She wrote: "I had Spencer during Covid and it was a strange isolated time, but the instant I saw him I knew he would make everything better. And he did!"
Revealing her son's nickname, Mindy finished the post: "Happy birthday, Spike!"
Mindy has always been exceptionally private about her personal life, so much so that she didn't even reveal she was pregnant with Spencer in the first place. Instead, she announced she'd already given birth during a live interview.
In October last year, Mindy casually told Stephen Colbert: "I'm telling it for the first time now; it feels so strange. ... But I gave birth to a baby boy on Sept. 3."
The 42-year-old then offered fans another glimpse into her pregnancy during the pandemic when she later posted on Instagram.
It comes as no surprise, however, that Mindy chose to keep her son's face hidden in the Instagram picture celebrating his birthday, having previously opened up about setting boundaries for herself and her family.
"I'm on social media and like sharing with people what my interests are and how my day's going and all of that, but I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships," she told Glamour in 2019. "It's really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That's a boundary, but it's a very small boundary. Everything else I really don't have any issue sharing."
-
Ben Henry is a celebrity reporter for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Ben Henry at ben.henry@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.