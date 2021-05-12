Miley Cyrus Opened Up About The Song She Wrote After Getting Back Together With Liam Hemsworth In A Heartfelt Instagram Post

Miley Cyrus posted a tribute dedicated to the song she wrote after reconciling with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, marking the four-year anniversary of the track with a heartfelt message.

A Billboard profile at the time the song was released revealed that Miley had moved into Liam's house in Malibu, where they shared seven dogs, two pigs, and two miniature horses. She had even built her own home studio, called Rainbow Land, which is where she recorded the song.

In 2017, Miley released a song titled "Malibu" all about her relationship with Liam and the home they shared. It was even more poignant as Miley had written the song after reuniting with Liam a year prior after a 2013 breakup.

When asked about immersing herself in work to deal with the breakup, the singer responded: "I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognize you anymore.' We had to refall for each other."

"[People are] going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam," Miley said when talking about the inspiration behind the song. "So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?"

Well now, four years after the release of "Malibu" and their subsequent divorce, Miley is reflecting on her relationship with Liam and the home they once shared.

"Today is the four-year anniversary of 'Malibu'," the 28-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post. "A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much."

"That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom and escapism," she went on. "I lost that home along with many others in 2018. Here is a video of me writing it in my home studio."

Miley is referring to the tragic California wildfires that claimed her and Liam's home — along with countless others — in 2018, leaving the couple "completely devastated."

"I am one of the lucky ones," Miley tweeted at the time. "My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong."

"It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what's left of my house. Love," Liam said in a post of his own. "Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires."