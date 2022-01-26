Mila Kunis And Demi Moore Just Appeared On Screen Together And Seemed To Make A Joke About Marrying Ashton Kutcher

"We have a lot in common."

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore have made a surprise appearance on the small screen together, teaming up for a new commercial.

AT&T / Via youtube.com

In the new skit for AT&T, Mila and Demi can be seen attending a high school reunion where the award for "most admired alum" is about to be announced.

AT&T / Via youtube.com

Both convinced they will have won, and not knowing the other is also in attendance, they get up on stage, only for the award to be given to someone else!

AT&T / Via youtube.com

But if both Demi and Mila appearing in the commercial together wasn't enough, they seemed to make light of their shared romantic history, poking a little fun at Ashton Kutcher.

AT&T / Via youtube.com

"I had no idea that we went to the same high school," Demi says while standing next to Mila on the stage.

Mila hilariously replies: "We have a lot in common."

Of course, Demi and Ashton first got together in 2003, tying the knot two years later. Demi announced the pair's divorce in late 2011, before Ashton began dating Mila in 2012. They married in 2015 and share two children together.

It turns out that the commercial isn't too far from the truth — both actors did actually attend Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, which prompted Mila to reach out to Demi about taking part in the skit.

Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

"It was during my first collaboration meeting with AT&T that we discovered Demi was also a Fairfax High alum," Mila told Entertainment Tonight. "I thought it would bring humor and laughs to what was already a great ad. I reached out to her and was so delighted she jumped on board."

For her part, Demi also enjoyed taking part in the commercial, telling the outlet: "Who knew being a Fairfax alum would have brought this unexpected opportunity, to come together with Mila in such a fun and playful way?"

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Mila previously proved that all involved are on good terms, having defended Ashton's relationship with Demi back in 2018 during a podcast interview.

Christopher Polk / FilmMagic

"They had, like, a normal, real relationship," she said on the WTF Podcast. "They had three kids they were raising."

"It was, like, a normal life. [Ashton] was younger but he loved those kids," she added, referencing Demi's daughters — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah — who she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

You can watch the commercial for AT&T here.

