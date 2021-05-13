Machine Gun Kelly Said He's "Very Glad" Megan Fox Is Alive After Their "Dangerous" First Dates

Machine Gun Kelly revealed that his first few dates with Megan Fox weren't exactly casual dinners, and actually included some pretty dangerous activities.

The pair were pictured on the date in question last September after publicly confirming their romance earlier that summer. They'd met on the set of a movie in March following Megan's separation from ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

"The door was locked, so we had to scaffold around the balcony — it was very dangerous," he added. "I'm very glad she's alive."

"This is our first date, and that's her climbing down off of a dangerous three-story balcony in heels," the 31-year-old said when shown pictures of him helping her down. "I saw this roof, and I was like, 'I used to hang out there. I just want you to come and see my world for a minute.'"

But, not content with one death-defying date, the couple then took things a step further and went swimming with sharks in Bora Bora...without a cage!

"We got in the water and I was like, 'I'm actually comfortable in the water. This is really cool,'" he explained. "She got in the water and put her goggles on, and she was like, 'Babe, there's a shark right there.' And before she finished her sentence, I was already halfway down the street. I left her in the water."

While Colson described Megan as being "very in tune with the earth" and a nature-lover, he confessed that he's the complete opposite, something which he tried to overcome while the pair were on vacation.

But worry not — Colson tried again and this time managed to overcome his fear.

"I'm not a nature boy yet," he said. "The second day, we went and then I committed and I swam with sharks."

Megan and Colson haven't exactly been shy when it comes to being open about their relationship, with both publicly declaring their love for each other in a bunch of super intense social media posts.

On Valentine's Day, Megan posted a collection of pictures on Instagram where she called Colson her "rehab barbie."

"There goes my heart manifest outside of my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy," the caption of the post read. "The journey will likely be perilous but there is no destination without him."

Not to be outdone, Colson posted a Valentine's Day tribute of his own, revealing that he now wears a drop of Megan's blood in a necklace.

In the interview with Ellen, he explained that she had given him the necklace at the beginning of their relationship when she had to go away for work. He said: "Some people give a handkerchief to their partner — she gave me her DNA."