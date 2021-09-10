Megan Fox Said Her And Machine Gun Kelly's Souls Are "Intertwined On That Higher Plane" And "Handled" By Their Ancestors After Sparking Engagement Rumors

Megan Fox opened up about her "karmic" relationship with Machine Gun Kelly recently, explaining that their souls are "intertwined" on a higher plane.

"I think part [of our connection] comes naturally because our relationship is so karmic that our spirit, our souls, are so intertwined on that higher plane," Megan said according to Just Jared . "A lot of it is handled for us by our ancestors and the spirits and energies that are watching over us."

Megan said something similar last year when talking about the couple's relationship, describing herself and Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) as more than just soulmates.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said in July last year. "Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think."

Talking of meeting on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in March last year, Megan added: "I think it was the second day, I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff."

She added: "I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy."