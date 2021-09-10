 Skip To Content
Megan Fox Said Her And Machine Gun Kelly's Souls Are "Intertwined On That Higher Plane" And "Handled" By Their Ancestors After Sparking Engagement Rumors

Megan Fox Said Her And Machine Gun Kelly's Souls Are "Intertwined On That Higher Plane" And "Handled" By Their Ancestors After Sparking Engagement Rumors

"A lot of it is handled for us by our ancestors and the spirits and energies that are watching over us."

By Ben Henry

Posted on September 10, 2021, at 7:49 a.m. ET

Megan Fox opened up about her "karmic" relationship with Machine Gun Kelly recently, explaining that their souls are "intertwined" on a higher plane.

Speaking to CR Fashion Book this week, the 35-year-old said that the pair's relationship comes naturally and is helped by not only the spirits and energies around them but also by their ancestors.

"I think part [of our connection] comes naturally because our relationship is so karmic that our spirit, our souls, are so intertwined on that higher plane," Megan said according to Just Jared. "A lot of it is handled for us by our ancestors and the spirits and energies that are watching over us."

Megan said something similar last year when talking about the couple's relationship, describing herself and Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) as more than just soulmates.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said in July last year. "Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think."

Talking of meeting on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in March last year, Megan added: "I think it was the second day, I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff." 

She added: "I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy."

Megan's comments follow recent rumors and speculation that the couple are actually engaged after the Jennifer's Body actor was reportedly spotted wearing a ring.

According to Us Weekly, Megan was seen supporting Machine Gun Kelly at a recent rehearsal for the upcoming VMAs, where he'll be performing alongside Travis Barker. A source apparently told the outlet that Megan was wearing a "ring on that special finger" before going on to tease a potential "surprise announcement" that could take place during the performance.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have yet to publicly respond to the rumors, although Megan was spotted on two separate occasions at New York Fashion Week, once wearing a ring and once without.

The ring itself was most likely decorative, as in an Instagram video posted from her hotel room after the event, she'd removed it.

E! News also reported that a rep for the star denied rumors she was engaged but didn't comment on the ring she was apparently said to be wearing at the VMA rehearsals.

Earlier this year, another source told the outlet that they planned "to get engaged and married" once her divorce from Brian Austin Green had been finalized. 

The source reportedly revealed that the couple "have no doubt that they are soulmates and meant to be life partners."

This wouldn't be the first time that Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have sparked engagement rumors in similar circumstances, though — back in January, the gossip mill started churning when Megan was spotted wearing another ring.

However, clearing up the rumors once and for all, Megan posted a close-up of said ring on her Instagram story, revealing not all was as it seemed.

Yep, the ring simply said: "Fuck you."

The 2021 VMAs takes place on Sunday.

