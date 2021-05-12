Machine Gun Kelly Explained Why He Wears Megan Fox's Blood In A Necklace After Posting A Picture Of It On Valentine's Day

In the caption, Colson wrote: "I wear your blood around my neck."

On Valentine's Day back in February, the rapper — whose real name is Colson Baker — posted a bunch of pictures to celebrate the occasion, including one that showed off an orb/vial that seemed to hold a drop of blood.

"Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie, and this was really new in our relationship," he said. "I didn't have a passport either, so she was going out to Bulgaria, and so I was kinda freaking out like, 'You're gonna leave and I can't even come see you.'"

"I mean, some people give a handkerchief to their partner," Colson went on. "She gave me her DNA."

"You know who helped me get a passport? Bernie Sanders," the rapper explained. "I haven't even talked to him since this happened. Thank you to the Bernie Sanders team for that. I made it to Bulgaria and the relationship's going strong, so thank you so much."

In a further twist to the story that literally nobody saw coming, Colson added that his relationship was helped by none other than...Bernie Sanders?

The couple met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass , which they both starred in, last March. Following Megan's divorce from Brian Austin Green, they've been inseparable ever since.

Megan and Colson's intense relationship has been the talk of the celeb news cycle for the best part of a year after they went Instagram official last summer.

And the pair haven't been shy about letting people know exactly how they feel about each other, with both posting declarations and tributes to one another all over social media.

"There goes my heart manifest outside of my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy," Megan wrote in a Valentine's Day post. "The journey will likely be perilous but there is no destination without him. Happy Valentine's Day rehab barbie."

And in a joint interview published last July, Megan described the pair as "twin flames," explaining that they were "two halves of the same soul."

The 34-year-old actor revealed: "I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."