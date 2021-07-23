 Skip To Content
Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Might Be Shading The Movie That Brought Them Together, And Lala Kent Seems To Be Shading Them Right Back

"I would never act in something I don't believe in. Ha, except…"

By Ben Henry

Posted on July 23, 2021, at 7:54 a.m. ET

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear to be involved in some drama, after they were accused of throwing shade at the movie that brought them together.

Megan and MGK — whose real name is Colson Baker — met on the set of thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass when it began filming last March, and the couple's relationship soon began to blossom.

Even before meeting on the set of the movie, Megan explained that she felt like "some wild shit was going to happen" after learning that Colson would also be starring alongside her.

"I could feel that some wild shit was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what," she said on the Give Them Lala...with Randall podcast. "I just felt it, like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that."

In fact, the chemistry between the pair was so undeniable that Megan invited Colson into her trailer for lunch on the second day of filming and "went deep right away" by reading his astrology charts.

And that meeting proved to be life-changing for the pair, with Megan revealing that she knew almost immediately that Colson was her "twin flame" — a level above soul mates.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said. "Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think."

Megan added: "I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

However, although Midnight in the Switchgrass proved to be the start of something special for Megan and Colson, the movie itself has been completely panned by critics.

At the time of writing, the movie — which also stars Bruce Willis — had a critics rating of 15% on Rotten Tomatoes. One review by Ben Kenigsberg of the New York Times read: "The atmosphere is thoroughly sleazy without being distinctive, and everything about the movie - the emotionless line readings, the half-baked back stories - exudes a terse functionality."

It's worth noting that Megan's performance received some of the only positive praise of the movie.

And now fans think both Megan and Colson are throwing shade at the movie after a recent Instagram Live appeared to give their true thoughts on the project.

"I would never act in something I don't believe in," Colson said during the video. Then, pointing at Megan who was off-screen, he added: "Ha, except…"

At this point, Megan laughed and jumped in to cut him off, saying: "Don't do that yet."

Then Megan and Colson opted out of attending the premiere, with a rep for the Jennifer's Body actor citing the rise in COVID-19 cases as the reason behind her decision.

"Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight," the rep said just a couple of hours before the event. "We appreciate your understanding."

It's understood that Bruce Willis also didn't attend the premiere.

But it seems that model Lala Kent — the fiancée of director Randall Emmett — might've thrown some shade back, as she reportedly went on to congratulate the cast of the movie, excluding the names of those who didn't show up.

Yep, this is the same Lala and Randall who interviewed Megan about the whole "twin flame" thing.

Then, in a separate Instagram story, Lala posted a picture where she covered Megan's name with a message about how excited she was for the film.

As for Randall, he apparently posted a screenshot of an article about Megan and Colson and captioned it: "SO PROUD OF THE ENTIRE CAST."

So, make of all that what you will!

