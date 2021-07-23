Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Might Be Shading The Movie That Brought Them Together, And Lala Kent Seems To Be Shading Them Right Back

Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Even before meeting on the set of the movie, Megan explained that she felt like "some wild shit was going to happen" after learning that Colson would also be starring alongside her.

"I could feel that some wild shit was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what," she said on the Give Them Lala...with Randall podcast. "I just felt it, like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that."