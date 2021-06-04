Lisa Kudrow Hilariously Revealed She Googled How To Play "Smelly Cat" For The "Friends" Reunion Because She'd Forgotten The Chords

Lisa Kudrow might be behind one of the most iconic TV songs of all time, but that doesn't mean she remembers how to play it. In fact, she had to Google it before the Friends reunion!

The pair belted out the song while sitting on the iconic Central Perk couch, giving everybody what they didn't even know they needed.

"That was great," the Booksmart actor said of working with Gaga. "I was really nervous when I first heard that. And then I prepared — I realized I had to learn 'Smelly Cat' again. And I tuned my guitar and then realized I don't know the chords."

"I googled it. All the chords were there for 'Smelly Cat'," she said. "Thank you, world, for posting the chords."

So, to learn the chords all over again, Lisa just fired up the internet and and searched for it there!

"I was so panicked, I couldn't get anything out," she explained. "I didn't know what was going to happen. But it worked out."

Of her duet with Lady Gaga, Lisa also revealed that she was so nervous before the performance that she struggled to get any words out at all.

And the duet came with a super touching moment, where Gaga thanked Lisa for playing a character like Phoebe who was "the different one" and wasn't afraid to be herself.

"Coming from her — because my son was in grade school, all the kids were listening to Lady Gaga, and her whole message was, everyone be yourself and just be you," Lisa said, revealing she almost cried at the compliment. "That was amazing."