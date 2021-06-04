 Skip To Content
Lisa Kudrow Hilariously Revealed She Googled How To Play "Smelly Cat" For The "Friends" Reunion Because She'd Forgotten The Chords

"I googled it...thank you, world, for posting the chords."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on June 4, 2021, at 7:15 a.m. ET

Lisa Kudrow might be behind one of the most iconic TV songs of all time, but that doesn't mean she remembers how to play it. In fact, she had to Google it before the Friends reunion!

NBC

One of the best moments of the highly-anticipated reunion show was, of course, Lisa sitting down to play "Smelly Cat" alongside a very special guest — none other than Lady Gaga!

HBO Max

The pair belted out the song while sitting on the iconic Central Perk couch, giving everybody what they didn't even know they needed.

HBO Max

But, in a recent interview with Ellen Degeneres, Lisa revealed that she's not a natural guitar player and so hadn't picked up the instrument since Friends came to an end back in 2004.

Axelle / FilmMagic

"That was great," the Booksmart actor said of working with Gaga. "I was really nervous when I first heard that. And then I prepared — I realized I had to learn 'Smelly Cat' again. And I tuned my guitar and then realized I don't know the chords."

David Livingston / Getty Images

So, to learn the chords all over again, Lisa just fired up the internet and and searched for it there!

NBC

"I googled it. All the chords were there for 'Smelly Cat'," she said. "Thank you, world, for posting the chords."

Of her duet with Lady Gaga, Lisa also revealed that she was so nervous before the performance that she struggled to get any words out at all.

HBO Max

"I was so panicked, I couldn't get anything out," she explained. "I didn't know what was going to happen. But it worked out."

And the duet came with a super touching moment, where Gaga thanked Lisa for playing a character like Phoebe who was "the different one" and wasn't afraid to be herself.

"Coming from her — because my son was in grade school, all the kids were listening to Lady Gaga, and her whole message was, everyone be yourself and just be you," Lisa said, revealing she almost cried at the compliment. "That was amazing."

