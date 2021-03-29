 Skip To Content
Lil Nas X Reminded Parents What "Old Town Road" Is About After He Was Criticized For "Riding Satan" In His New Video

"You decided to let your child listen. Blame yourself."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 29, 2021, at 7:37 a.m. ET

Lil Nas X set the internet alight recently after releasing his latest single, and the drama doesn't look like it's going to die down anytime soon.

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

In case you somehow missed it, Nas dropped the highly-anticipated single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)", which he'd been teasing since last July.

The video for the song was dropped simultaneously and it seems no expense was spared. But, by far the most-talked about moment was when Nas slid down a pole straight to hell for some, uh, one on one time with Satan.

Columbia

But the video didn't sit well with some and a heated debate online soon followed, with Nas only too happy to clap back.

One thing that critics continuously fell back on was the fact that Nas first came onto the scene with the smash hit "Old Town Road", a song that was hugely popular with kids.

Columbia

But Nas quickly shut that down, reminding parents that he's an adult and adding: "I am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. That is your job."

there was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job. https://t.co/SzjjYe2tf4
nope 🏹 @LilNasX

there was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job. https://t.co/SzjjYe2tf4

Reply Retweet Favorite

When another person brought up the same point, Nas reminded everybody about some of the lyrics in the "kids anthem" people were now trying to use against him.

i literally sing about lean &amp; adultery in old town road. u decided to let your child listen. blame yourself. https://t.co/gYmTi49BqB
nope 🏹 @LilNasX

i literally sing about lean &amp; adultery in old town road. u decided to let your child listen. blame yourself. https://t.co/gYmTi49BqB

Reply Retweet Favorite

The lyrics Nas is referring to go: "Riding on a tractor, lean all in my bladder. Cheated on my baby, you can go and ask her. My life is a movie, bull riding and boobies, cowboy hat from Gucci, Wrangler on my booty."

And Nas made it clear that not streaming "Old Town Road", which is already the most-streamed song of all time, was quite alright with him...

they shouldn't be playing old town road anyway, we streaming call me by your name now 😌 https://t.co/jt6vr8KUbA
nope 🏹 @LilNasX

they shouldn’t be playing old town road anyway, we streaming call me by your name now 😌 https://t.co/jt6vr8KUbA

Reply Retweet Favorite

