Lil Nas X Reminded Parents What "Old Town Road" Is About After He Was Criticized For "Riding Satan" In His New Video
"You decided to let your child listen. Blame yourself."
Lil Nas X set the internet alight recently after releasing his latest single, and the drama doesn't look like it's going to die down anytime soon.
In case you somehow missed it, Nas dropped the highly-anticipated single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)", which he'd been teasing since last July.
The video for the song was dropped simultaneously and it seems no expense was spared. But, by far the most-talked about moment was when Nas slid down a pole straight to hell for some, uh, one on one time with Satan.
But the video didn't sit well with some and a heated debate online soon followed, with Nas only too happy to clap back.
One thing that critics continuously fell back on was the fact that Nas first came onto the scene with the smash hit "Old Town Road", a song that was hugely popular with kids.
But Nas quickly shut that down, reminding parents that he's an adult and adding: "I am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. That is your job."
When another person brought up the same point, Nas reminded everybody about some of the lyrics in the "kids anthem" people were now trying to use against him.
And Nas made it clear that not streaming "Old Town Road", which is already the most-streamed song of all time, was quite alright with him...
