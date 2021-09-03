 Skip To Content
Lil Nas X Responded To The "Negative Energy" On Twitter After He Was Criticized For Posting A Pregnancy Photoshoot To Promote His New Album

"Let me get offline, all of this negative energy is not good for the baby."

By Ben Henry

Posted on September 3, 2021, at 8:49 a.m. ET

Lil Nas X continued to tease the release of his debut album on Thursday but, in classic trolling style, he made sure to make it a moment that people couldn't stop talking about.

The 22-year-old's highly-anticipated album will finally be dropping later this month on September 17, with a bunch of high-profile features and bangers to boot.

The album will include the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Elton John. It will also include previous singles "Industry Baby" and no. 1 hit "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)".

In the latest move of what's so far been a flawless rollout that's cemented him as a big-hitter in the music industry, Lil Nas posted a whole pregnancy photoshoot, fake baby bump and all!

In the accompanying caption for the photoshoot, he wrote: "SURPRISE! I can’t believe I'm finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy MONTERO is due September 17, 2021."

In fact, in true baby bump reveal style, Lil Nas linked up with People for an ~exclusive~ on his firstborn.

People @people

Lil Nas X is officially expecting a “baby” — due Sept. 17. Tap the link for the exclusive “scoop” and his over-the-top announcement photos! https://t.co/mAXuinAMZi @LilNasX

In the accompanying article, Lil Nas revealed that he came up with the idea for the pregnancy photoshoot after listening to Megan Thee Stallion's verse on their upcoming song.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing,' so I immediately called my stylist," he explained. "She was like, 'Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.' I was like, 'Yeah, this is my baby, huh?' As a joke, she was like, 'Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.'"

"I was like, 'You know what? That's actually brilliant,'" he added. "So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it's going to be amazing."

Possibly hinting about the pregnancy photoshoot days before it dropped, Lil Nas also posted a meme of Drake's latest album cover, Certified Lover Boy, replacing the pregnant women with pregnant men instead.

Of course, the baby bump photos sent social media into meltdown, with many quick to jump in and criticize the Grammy-winner for his influence on children.

One such since-deleted post from comedian Donnell Rawlings, read: "I'm with freedom of whatever, but at this point Lil Nas is fucking with the minds of kids. What are your thoughts, how do I explain this shit to my son?"

When Lil Nas later acknowledged the post, Rawlings added: "Would love to discuss this with no anger or judgment, your call."

Others were quick to come to Lil Nas' defence. One comment, which Nas retweeted, read: "Boys have been putting basketballs under their shirt to look pregnant since 1891. Your son will be alright."

semaj @seven_twice

boys have been putting basketballs under their shirt to look pregnant since 1891. Your son will be alright. https://t.co/WiLRYiDZ6Z

But Lil Nas seemingly didn't let the comments bother him, responding to tweets and generally continuing the joke.

MONTERO 🦋 @LilNasX

you really on here calling a young mother to be ugly? https://t.co/T5To9cZsIs

MONTERO 🦋 @LilNasX

having a baby shower this sunday. for anyone who wants to come in the los angeles area let me know. 🤍🦋

In a more defiant rebuttal of the criticism, Lil Nas responded to one tweet saying: "One day y'all will learn I am not a representation of anyone but Lil Nas X."

MONTERO 🦋 @LilNasX

one day y’all will learn i am not a representation of anyone but lil nas x. https://t.co/VJGclomqos

Putting an end to the drama, he added: "Let me get offline, all of this negative energy is not good for the baby."

MONTERO 🦋 @LilNasX

let me get offline, all of this negative energy is not good for the baby

Lil Nas X's debut album Montero will be released on September 17.

