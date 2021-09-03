Lil Nas X Responded To The "Negative Energy" On Twitter After He Was Criticized For Posting A Pregnancy Photoshoot To Promote His New Album

Lil Nas X continued to tease the release of his debut album on Thursday but, in classic trolling style, he made sure to make it a moment that people couldn't stop talking about.

The 22-year-old's highly-anticipated album will finally be dropping later this month on September 17, with a bunch of high-profile features and bangers to boot.

The album will include the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Elton John. It will also include previous singles "Industry Baby" and no. 1 hit "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)".

In the latest move of what's so far been a flawless rollout that's cemented him as a big-hitter in the music industry, Lil Nas posted a whole pregnancy photoshoot, fake baby bump and all!

In the accompanying caption for the photoshoot, he wrote: "SURPRISE! I can’t believe I'm finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy MONTERO is due September 17, 2021."

In fact, in true baby bump reveal style, Lil Nas linked up with People for an ~exclusive~ on his firstborn.

In the accompanying article, Lil Nas revealed that he came up with the idea for the pregnancy photoshoot after listening to Megan Thee Stallion's verse on their upcoming song.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing,' so I immediately called my stylist," he explained. "She was like, 'Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.' I was like, 'Yeah, this is my baby, huh?' As a joke, she was like, 'Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.'"

"I was like, 'You know what? That's actually brilliant,'" he added. "So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it's going to be amazing."