Kylie Jenner Shut Down Tweets Laughing About How "Pathetic" Her Shower Is With The Most Petty Video Of All Time

Of course, the whole thing is very fancy — I'm no expert, but is that like, pink marble??? — and just another reminder that yes, Kylie is very, very rich.

But Kylie was too busy living it up in on vacation (during a pandemic) to really know what was going on. Well, until now that is.

"OK, good morning everybody," Kylie began, in a tone that suggested she was exhausted by having to grace us with her presence. "It is a beautiful day. I keep seeing on the internet my fucking shower."

Now, I'd like to make another pitstop here because this line? Well, it really has some subtle punches, doesn't it?! Kylie is letting us know that she is a BUSINESSWOMAN! With Headquarters! Employees! An empire to run! And not only that, but those headquarters are so fancy, that of COURSE they have a pink marble shower! She is letting us know that while the rest of us are fighting over the coffee machine with Jim from the marketing department at work, she could be having a spa session in a shower that is bigger than the average studio apartment.

Like I said — petty!