Kylie Jenner Shut Down Tweets Laughing About How "Pathetic" Her Shower Is With The Most Petty Video Of All Time
"Thank you everyone for your concern."
Kylie Jenner has seen your tweets about her shower and she isn't bothered. In fact, she's basically laughing right back at us.
For those of you who don't have a clue what I'm talking about, let's take it back to earlier this week, when Ms Billionaire showed off her shower on Instagram.
Of course, the whole thing is very fancy — I'm no expert, but is that like, pink marble??? — and just another reminder that yes, Kylie is very, very rich.
But it didn't take long for people to rip Kylie's shower to shreds because of............the water pressure.
I mean, yes, when you look at it properly, the water pressure does seem a little pathetic and, of course, people took great pleasure in laughing about it.
But Kylie was too busy living it up in on vacation (during a pandemic) to really know what was going on. Well, until now that is.
Jumping onto her Instagram stories, Kylie posted what can only be described as the most gloriously petty "I don't know about you guys but I'm rich" video known to man and set the record straight.
"OK, good morning everybody," Kylie began, in a tone that suggested she was exhausted by having to grace us with her presence. "It is a beautiful day. I keep seeing on the internet my fucking shower."
"If you don't know what I'm talking about," Kylie went on, "I posted a video of my shower at my headquarters, my offices, which I love."
Now, I'd like to make another pitstop here because this line? Well, it really has some subtle punches, doesn't it?! Kylie is letting us know that she is a BUSINESSWOMAN! With Headquarters! Employees! An empire to run! And not only that, but those headquarters are so fancy, that of COURSE they have a pink marble shower! She is letting us know that while the rest of us are fighting over the coffee machine with Jim from the marketing department at work, she could be having a spa session in a shower that is bigger than the average studio apartment.
Like I said — petty!
"I think it's an amazing shower, I have no problem with it," the beauty mogul continued. "But everyone seems to find the water pressure very concerning."
"So, this is really my shower at my house," Kylie carried on, embarrassing us all. "This is my everyday shower."
"It's amazing," Kylie added, showing off the fancy tech OUTSIDE OF THE SHOWER that means you don't have to get your arm wet just to turn it on. "You turn it on from right here. You can set your temperature — I like 102 — you can do…"
"This is my water pressure," Kylie finished, now really showing off. "It's amazing. Thank you everyone for your concern."
It's not entirely clear whether Kylie is at home being petty or if she's actually in Mexico with Kendall as they're both currently posting pictures from their vacation. But, either way, I guess that's us told!
