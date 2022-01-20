Jeff Vespa / WireImage

Before Twilight became the multibillion-dollar movie franchise that it is today, there was some doubt that it would even reach the screen. Paramount Pictures and MTV had originally bought the rights but later sold them to Summit Entertainment.

But even then, people behind the scenes didn't think they had a success on their hands. In fact, they felt quite the opposite. Catherine revealed: "Summit told me, they said, 'Look, there was this very popular book called Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. And the most this movie will ever make will be 29 million dollars. That's how much that movie made. So that's the audience. That's the limit of the audience for something like this.'"

"That's what people thought at the time," Catherine added. "A girl's book could not make a lot of money."