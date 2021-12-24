 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, And Travis Barker Have Released A Christmas Song Because Santa Works Hard But Kris Jenner Works Harder

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, And Travis Barker Have Released A Christmas Song Because Santa Works Hard But Kris Jenner Works Harder

Put the Kris in Kristmas!

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on December 24, 2021, at 9:06 a.m. ET

Just when you thought it was safe to assume Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker couldn't raise the eyebrows of the world any more than they already have, the year's most talked-about couple have done it again.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

In the spirit of Christmas, Kravis released a festive song on Friday, and that's not even the best part — the vocals are done by none other than Kris Jenner!

Yep, putting the Kris is Kristmas (I'm sorry but it's Christmas Eve, let me have some joy), the Kardashian matriarch got behind the mic for a cover of "Jingle Bells" while Travis did his thing on the drums and Kourtney did the jingling of the bells.

A quick look at the credits on the song and you can see the festive track was released through "Kravis Records" because, of course!

Spotify

"A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @KrisJenner," Kourtney wrote on her Instagram story alongside the cover art. "Me on the jingle bells and @TravisBarker on the drums of course."

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

"God I love you," Khloé said of Kris on her own Instagram. "There's a new Christmas legend in town!"

Instagram: @khloekardashian

I'm not sure Mariah is quaking in her boots just yet but you never know!

Bets that Kris Jenner's cover of "Jingle Bells" will be played on loop at the Kardashians' annual Christmas Eve party? Quite high!

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Let's just hope there's a live rendition on its way.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.