Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Got Flirty On Instagram And Fans Think The Picture Was Meant To Be Posted On A Private Account

In an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show, the 45-year-old explained: "I would date girls that didn't have kids, and I find it kind of hard, because I think they have trouble understanding, well, 'Why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?'"

He went on: "Now, I'm spending time with a woman who's, like, a great mom, who's, like, a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural."