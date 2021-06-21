 Skip To Content
Khloé Kardashian Revealed She's Had One Nose Job As She Shut Down Comments About Having Her "Third Face Transplant"

"Everyone says, 'Oh, my gosh, she's had her third face transplant.' But I've had one nose job."

By Ben Henry

Ben Henry

Posted on June 21, 2021, at 7:01 a.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian responded to constant trolling about her appearance during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, shutting down speculation that she's "had her third face transplant."

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for UCLA

During the second part of the reunion episode, which aired on Sunday night, host Andy Cohen asked Khloé which rumors about herself just simply weren't true.

"Well, for me, everyone says, 'Oh, my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,'" the 36-year-old said. "But I've had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kanodia."

"Everyone gets so upset. Like, why don't I talk about it? No one's ever asked me," Khloé went on. "You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose."

Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for Good American

She added: "I've done, sure, injections. Not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."

Khloé also revealed that, before KUWTK started, she was "very secure" and things only started to change once the show began to air.

E!

"When the show first started, I was very secure. Very secure," she said. "And then, during the first couple seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself."

The Good American founder continued that, although she'd had bouts of confidence since then, she'd recently started to feel more insecure. She finished: "I guess it just goes, you know, up and down."

This isn't the first time that Khloé has responded to the comments about her appearance, revealing in an episode of KUWTK that her soul was at "breaking point" as a result of the scrutiny.

E!

"My soul is at a breaking point in regards to the public thinking they're allowed to talk about my weight, my face, my personal life," she said. "Actually, I don't want to hear this any more."

"I've always been incredibly open with this show and my life, but I just don't think I have it in me any more," she added. "It's not healthy for my spirit."

