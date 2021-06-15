An Executive Producer For "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Revealed Kendall Jenner's Rule To Keep Her Love Life Private On The Show

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"I feel like Kylie became more participatory this last season towards the end, and Kendall has dipped in and out," she said. "But they were at an age...like, if you think about when you're a young adult coming into your adulthood, I think you sometimes care a lot more what the outside world has to say about you."

She added: "Kylie did share her relationship with Tyga. We showed their relationship quite a bit on Keeping Up, and then Travis didn't really want to participate."