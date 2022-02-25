Kendall Jenner Opened Up About Maintaining Her Privacy And Revealed She Locks Away Her Diary Because It's "So, So Secretive"

Kendall Jenner has opened up about maintaining her privacy, revealing in a recent interview that after years of feeling anger towards paparazzi, she's now found peace.
Speaking in a recent interview with i-D magazine, the 26-year-old model revealed she often journals to help with anxiety, panic attacks, and "a little bit of depression."
She said: "It's important to have a space that's just for you where you can let out your happiness, your anger, frustrations, and stress, the things that are freaking you out, the things that are making you happy and even just ideas."
And when asked by the interviewer if she meant it when she said she locks the diary away, Kendall confirmed that's exactly what she does.
"It's like an old-fashioned diary," she explained. "It has a lock on it and I hide it, I lock it away: mine is so, so secretive. I'm like, 'No one can ever get this.'"
Kendall further opened up about living in the public spotlight, revealing that after years of feeling negatively towards paparazzi, she's since come to terms with their presence.
"I used to be really angry," she said. "I mean, you can literally find old videos of me screaming at the paparazzi for no reason, but also for a very obvious reason. I'm just a lot more at peace with things now. It's hard to explain…it's just something that you learn to live with, I guess."
But as she gets older, Kendall also revealed that she's learning to take back control of her life as she continues to build her own brand and forge her own path.
"At a young age, I had to give up that control and let someone else portray me in the way that they wanted to, for an editorial or a campaign or commercial – whatever it was," she said. "Now, being on the other side is taking that control back in a way, building my own brand, and feeling empowered."
"It has been really amazing," she added. "As a woman and as someone who comes from a really female-driven family, it was really cool to put all my tools to work."
You can read Kendall's full interview with i-D magazine here.
Ben Henry is a breaking reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.