Kelly Clarkson Revealed She Once Went To The Bathroom In The Middle Of A Performance And “Destroyed” A Trash Can

Kelly Clarkson Revealed She Once Went To The Bathroom In The Middle Of A Performance And “Destroyed” A Trash Can

“I grabbed this poor trash can and, boy, I destroyed it.”

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on April 9, 2021, at 9:50 a.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson isn’t one to have a filter, and she reminded everyone as much when she told the story of how she went to the bathroom while performing during a concert.

NBC / Getty Images

In a recent episode of her talk show, Kelly sat down to speak with country music singer Clint Black, and the conversation got pretty candid.

NBC

“I have no filter in the best of ways. Like, I’m open to talk about everything,” the 38-year-old singer said. “I think that’s what people [are] not ready for when they talk to me. They’re like, ‘Uhhh, TMI.’”

NBC

And when Clint brought up the subject of peeing onstage, Kelly jumped right on in with a story of her own.

“Well, I’ll tell you right now, there was one time — it wasn’t pee, my friend,” Kelly explained. “I got some kind of wrecked up from some kind of food.”

NBC

“I shouldn’t tell this story,” she went on, adding, “But like I said, my man, I don’t have a filter.”

Of course, needing to go to the bathroom while you’re performing onstage isn’t exactly ideal, and Kelly ended up holding it in until she rushed offstage to do a quick change, which is when things went, uh, south.

NBC

“I had to run backstage to my quick change. I grabbed this poor trash can and, boy, I destroyed it,” she revealed. “It was bad, Clint. And we might have to edit this out, but I’m just saying, it happens! What are you supposed to do?!”

Yep, that’s right — Kelly Clarkson, legendary singer and all-around icon, did a poop in a trash can during a quick change.

NBC / Getty Images

Clint didn’t even bat an eye, though, joking, “I’m just trying to visualize, hang on.”

NBC

You can watch Kelly tell the story for herself right here.

