 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Orlando Bloom Wished Katy Perry A Happy Mother's Day And Her Response Was Hilarious

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Orlando Bloom Wished Katy Perry A Happy Mother's Day And Her Response Was Hilarious

"Got myself a real catch."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on May 10, 2021, at 10:06 a.m. ET

Katy Perry just celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom after giving birth to daughter Daisy Dove last year.

Eric Mccandless / ABC via Getty Images

Katy and fiancé Orlando Bloom announced the arrival of their baby girl in August, posting matching black-and-white pictures to mark the occasion.

"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!" said the caption of the post, which was in collaboration with Unicef. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

On Sunday, Katy tweeted a heartfelt message to mark her first Mother's Day as a mom, writing: "I found everything I was ever searching for when I became a mother."

"So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club," she added, alongside a heart and daisy emoji. "Happiest Mother's Day."

The 36-year-old singer also shared a throwback family picture alongside her own mom, Mary, and older sister, Angela.

Of course, Orlando was also active on social media for Mother's Day, posting a hilarious picture of himself holding Katy as...a mermaid? Sure!

"Got myself a real catch," the Pirates of the Caribbean actor joked. "Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day."

Axelle / FilmMagic

Katy saw the tribute for herself and hopped into the comments, clearly hoping to get the most out of her special day...

instagram.com

If you can't get a Bengal Spice tea delivered to your side on Mother's Day, then when can you?!

Let's hope Katy got what she asked for in the end!

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT