 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Katy Perry Said Numbers "Don't Lie" After Being Asked About Not Winning A Grammy Despite Her Successful Career

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Katy Perry Said Numbers "Don't Lie" After Being Asked About Not Winning A Grammy Despite Her Successful Career

"Everyone has an opinion and that’s wonderful, but numbers are numbers. Math is sacred."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on September 30, 2021, at 10:24 a.m. ET

Katy Perry has been unveiled as one of the cover stars for Variety's Power of Women issue, joining the likes of fellow singer Lorde as well as poet Amanda Gorman.

Variety

In the accompanying interview, Katy spoke about a range of topics, including her hugely successful career as well as her first year of motherhood.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

One point that came up in the interview was the fact that, despite more than a decade in the business and nine No. 1 hits to her name, Katy has yet to win a Grammy.

Axelle / FilmMagic

The interviewer pointed out that the "Firework" singer had sold "over 48 million adjusted albums" as well as accumulating 50 billion streams.

"No, I've been nominated 13 times before," Katy said. "To be honest, I always go by numbers, and they don't lie. And I'm good with that."

Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images

"Everyone has an opinion and that's wonderful, but numbers are numbers," she went on. "Math is sacred."

And then, when asked what makes her feel powerful, Katy explained that career achievements weren't at the top of her list and it was instead about her self-image.

"It's not necessarily any of my achievements on paper," she said. "It's just my day-to-day mental health and making sure that I'm happy."

It was clear elsewhere in the interview that Katy's main focus right now is motherhood and her 1-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

"I never really truly knew about unconditional love," she said. "Obviously my mother has that for me, but I didn't really experience it in the first-person until I had my child. And that was just a whole 'nother level."

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

She later added: "Nothing can prepare you for that wave of unconditional love."

But that doesn't mean Katy is slowing down on her career plans anytime soon. As well as still working on new music, she's also looking forward to kicking off her Las Vegas residency, Play, later this year.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

"This is an accumulation of everything I’ve been able to offer and the hits and what the people like," she said of the show. "It's going to be big, colorful, and it will have a level of humor to it that is probably the weirdest I've ever done. Its humor is dark. It's a little wrong — but a good wrong.

"It is literally larger than life," she added. "Think: Super Bowl, but supersized."

You can read Katy's full interview with Variety here.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.