Katherine Schwarzenegger Explained She And Chris Pratt Won't Post Pictures Of Their Daughter After A Debate About Children's Privacy

"I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy."

Katherine Schwarzenegger has revealed why she and husband Chris Pratt haven't shared a clear picture of their baby on social media, explaining that the couple want to give the "gift of privacy" to their daughter. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Katherine and Chris announced the arrival of their first child together back in August, posting an adorable picture alongside a caption revealing their daughter's name — Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter," Katherine wrote at the time. "We couldn't be happier and we feel extremely blessed!" In his own caption, Chris added: "Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed."

Since the announcement, the couple have shared various pictures of their family, but although Lyla has been included in these snaps, her face has been kept covered. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

And when the subject was brought up in a recent interview , Katherine was happy to explain that she'd used her own childhood and growing up with famous parents as inspiration for raising her own daughter. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

"I didn't grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it's a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today's world," she told Today in an interview on Tuesday. "But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible." "We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable," she added. "That was such an incredible gift to have given us kids."

"It's something that's really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids," Katherine went on. "To be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show as much of them on social media." View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

Speaking of her own family, she concluded: "All four of us kids would say that it has been such an amazing thing that our parents gave us, and so I want to be able to give that to our baby too."

This comes after numerous Instagram comments asked when the couple would show their baby's face, while others even theorized that the baby in the pictures could be a stuffed doll. Instagram: @katherineschwarzenegger

Celebrities posting pictures of their children on social media has been something of a debate in the past, with many thinking that it strips the child of their right to privacy. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

Back in 2019, Gwyneth Paltrow found herself involved in a similar debate after she posted a picture of herself and daughter Apple, seemingly without her daughter's permission. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

Apple replied to the post, writing: "Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent." Gwyneth quickly defended herself, responding: "You can't even see your face!"