Katherine Heigl Got Brutally Honest About Being Blacklisted In Hollywood After She Was Called "Difficult" And "Unprofessional"
"What is your definition of difficult? Somebody with an opinion that you don't like?"
Katherine Heigl just opened up about the impact of being branded "difficult" and "unprofessional" in Hollywood, something which essentially got her shunned and blacklisted in the entertainment industry.
The Grey's Anatomy actor has faced numerous accusations of being difficult and high-maintenance over the years, which has resulted in harsh backlash and a less-than-glowing reputation.
And things didn't get much better when Katherine pulled herself out of the race for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama at the 2008 Emmys, a move that was considered a "swipe" at Grey's Anatomy producers for cutting back her role.
Now, in a candid interview with the Washington Post, Katherine explained how the impact of the backlash affected her, noting that getting older has put things in better perspective.
"I may have said a couple of things you didn't like, but then that escalated to 'she's ungrateful,' then that escalated to 'she's difficult,' and that escalated to 'she's unprofessional,'" she said. "What is your definition of difficult? Somebody with an opinion that you don't like? Now, I'm 42, and that shit pisses me off."
"At the time, I was just quickly told to shut the fuck up. The more I said I was sorry, the more they wanted it," Katherine continued. "The more terrified and scared I was of doing something wrong, the more I came across like I had really done something horribly wrong."
Katherine went on to explain the impact of the constant backlash, revealing that her family and friends were "scared" because of her rapidly spiralling mental health.
"I regret deeply that I scared them like that," she said. "But I just couldn't control it. I had no tools."
Years later, Katherine would seek the help of a therapist to deal with her anxiety. "I asked my mom and my husband to find me somewhere to go that could help me because I felt like I would rather be dead," she said. "I didn't realize how much anxiety I was living with until I got so bad that I had to really seek help. You can do a lot of inner soul work, but I'm a big fan of Zoloft."
"I've grown into accepting that ambition is not a dirty word, and that it doesn't make me less of a feminine, loving, nurturing woman to be ambitious and have big dreams and big goals," Katherine finished. "It's easier to be happy because I have a little more gentleness for myself."
You can read the full Washington Post interview here.
-
Ben Henry is a celebrity reporter for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Ben Henry at ben.henry@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.