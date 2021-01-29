Katherine Heigl Got Brutally Honest About Being Blacklisted In Hollywood After She Was Called "Difficult" And "Unprofessional"

ABC

In an interview with Vanity Fair following the release of 2007's Knocked Up, which she starred in alongside Seth Rogen, Katherine called the movie "a little sexist," adding: "It paints the women as shrews, as humorless and uptight, and it paints the men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys. It exaggerated the characters, and I had a hard time with it, on some days."

She went on: "I'm playing such a bitch; why is she being such a killjoy? Why is this how you're portraying women? Ninety-eight percent of the time it was an amazing experience, but it was hard for me to love the movie."

However, Katherine's response to the movie didn't sit well with many, and when Seth was asked about it in 2016, he said his trust felt "somewhat betrayed" after reading the comments she'd made.