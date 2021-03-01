 Skip To Content
Kaley Cuoco Celebrated Losing At The Golden Globes With An Hilarious Instagram Post That Should Win An Award Of Its Own

"I would like to thank...never mind!"

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 1, 2021, at 8:56 a.m. ET

It's that time of year again where the best* in TV and film come together to celebrate the past 12 months — something most of us have chosen to forget — with the Golden Globe awards.

NBC / Getty Images

*Unless your show is called I May Destroy You, in which case you're completely shut out of the conversation despite being one of the most popular and critically acclaimed shows of the year, but alas, I digress.

The Crown was amongst the big winners of the night, with Josh O'Connor, Emma Corrin, and Gillian Anderson all taking home awards for their roles in the royal drama.

Netflix

Well, by "taking home awards", I mean the awards will be posted out to them because, in true 2020 style, they were watching the celebrations at home via Zoom.

NBC / Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco was another guest watching the show unfold from the comfort of her couch, with the 35-year-old actor also nominated for her first Golden Globe.

She was nominated for her role in The Flight Attendant, a show which she also produced.

Unfortunately for Kaley, though, the award for Best actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy went to Catherine O'Hara for her (absolutely iconic) role in Schitt's Creek.

Netflix

But Kaley didn't let that spoil her night. In fact, if anything, she just celebrated the loss in true style, posting a picture in her Oscar de la Renta gown, heels discarded, bottle of bubbles in hand, and surrounded by a whole host of delightful treats.

She hilariously captioned the picture: "I would like to thank...never mind!!"

Kaley also made sure to congratulate Catherine on her win, posting a video on her Instagram stories where she basically said it was an honor to lose to someone so iconic.

NBC / Getty Images

"Congratulations Catherine O'Hara. You are a queen, an icon, and I will happily lose to you any single day," she said. "It has been an honor. I am so happy for you. You should've gotten one of these ages ago. Love you, girl."

The Big Bang Theory actor also posted a slew of behind-the-scenes photos to show how she was celebrating her nomination, which included a lot of confetti and a cake with her face on it.

Instagram: @kaleycuoco

So, either way, it looks like Kaley had an absolute ball.

Instagram: @kaleycuoco

You can see a full list of the 2021 Golden Globes winners here.

