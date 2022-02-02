Jennifer Lopez Called Her Relationship With Ben Affleck "A Beautiful Love Story" And Said She Feels "So Lucky And Happy And Proud To Be With Him"

"It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

Ben Henry
by Ben Henry

BuzzFeed Staff

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her relationship with Ben Affleck, revealing in a recent interview that she was glad the pair got a "second chance" to make things work.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

The couple were at the center of one of pop culture's biggest stories last year when they rekindled their romance after previously dating in the early noughties.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Jennifer and Ben first got together in 2002, leading to an engagement later that year. However, the couple would later call off their engagement and officially announce their separation in early 2004.

However, unlike that first relationship, Bennifer have been happy to keep their romance a little more private this time.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Speaking in a recent interview with People, Jennifer confirmed that they're more "protective" over their personal lives than they were before, particularly as they now have children.

RB / GC Images

Acknowledging that they both "had a little bit of fear" over revealing their relationship because they'd been "naive" in the past, Jennifer explained how the couple had learned their lesson.

"We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again,'" she said of the media scrutiny the pair lived under in the 2000s. "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."

"I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," Jennifer went on. "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

Gotham / GC Images

"I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that's happy and loving," she added. "I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does. ... We hold it sacred."

Jennifer even directly compared both of their relationships, saying that there was "more of an appreciation and a celebration" for it this time.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"It's beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago," she said. "There's more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice."

She continued: "When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don't take it for granted."

On Ben himself, Jennifer said she was "so proud" of him, revealing that she'd been watching "from afar" as he became the man he is today.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

"I'm so proud of the man he's become that I've watched from afar. Being honest with each other, being loving, that's just the basis of everything," she said. "I feel like he's at a place in his life where — just like how I feel about myself — it's been a journey of learning yourself and figuring yourself out, getting to a place where you feel really good on your own and who you are so you can be in a happy, healthy relationship."

As for what the future holds? Jennifer kept it simple, revealing that she just wants "love and happiness" all around.

Gotham / GC Images

"I just want my future to be full of love and happiness, with my children and my partner," she said. "I think everybody just wants to be happy, with somebody to go on the journey with and grow old with, and I feel good about that right now."

You can read Jennifer's full interview with People here.

