Ben Affleck Appears To Be Wearing The Watch Jennifer Lopez Gave Him In 2002 After Reports Claimed The Pair Were Spotted Kissing

In recent pictures, Ben could be seen wearing a watch that looked identical to the one Jennifer gave him in the "Jenny From The Block" music video.

By Ben Henry

Posted on May 25, 2021, at 6:36 a.m. ET

So, by now you've probably heard the news that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are hanging out again.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

It all came as a massive plot twist after Jennifer and her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez announced their separation last month following persistent rumors that they'd already broken up.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple told Today in a joint statement. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children," the statement continued. "Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

But, weeks later, reports emerged that Jennifer had started hanging out with Ben after previously ending their engagement back in 2004.

Doug Kanter / AFP via Getty Images

The pair met on the set of a movie in 2002 and quickly became one of the most-talked about couples in Hollywood. However, in September the following year, Bennifer announced they would be rescheduling their upcoming wedding "due to the excessive media attention" it had attracted.

In a statement at the time, they added: "When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry."

Four months later, however, Jen and Ben officially called it quits.

Now, seventeen years later and in a twist that nobody saw coming, Jennifer and Ben were pictured on an apparent vacation together, before reportedly hanging out in LA, and then most recently being photographed together in Miami.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Recent reports claim that, while in Miami, the pair looked "madly in love" during a workout session together. In fact, according to a fellow gym-goer, they weren't shy when it came to some PDA.

A source told In Touch: "They even shared a kiss on the gym floor and were super playful with each other between sets."

And now it seems that Jen and Ben are doing little to cool down rumors they're back together, after eagle-eyed fans spotted Ben seemingly wearing the same watch JLO gifted him back in 2002.

Epic

The watch in question is pretty easy to spot, and was given to Ben during the "Jenny From The Block" music video, which he famously starred in.

Epic

He then wore the piece throughout their relationship.

Mel Bouzad / Getty Images

And, what do you know? When Bennifer were pictured leaving a rental house in Miami over the weekend, it seemed that a certain piece of jewellery was back on his wrist.

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

A Twitter account called @jloaffleck posted the pics side by side, which you can see here.

In fact, this isn't the first time that the watch has made an appearance over the years. Back in 2018, in the same month that his divorce from Jennifer Garner was finalized, the Gone Girl actor was photographed wearing a watch that seemed to be the same one from all those years ago.

Bg004 / GC Images

This all comes after reports claimed that Ben is "stepping up his game" in order to make things work with the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer.

James Devaney / WireImage

"Ben has been making the effort to make it work with their schedules. He's really making a huge effort," a source told E! News. "J.Lo thinks Ben has really stepped up and loves this version of him."

Another source told the outlet: "They really care for each other and they picked up right where they left off."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to reps of Ben for comment.

