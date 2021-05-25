Ben Affleck Appears To Be Wearing The Watch Jennifer Lopez Gave Him In 2002 After Reports Claimed The Pair Were Spotted Kissing
In recent pictures, Ben could be seen wearing a watch that looked identical to the one Jennifer gave him in the "Jenny From The Block" music video.
So, by now you've probably heard the news that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are hanging out again.
It all came as a massive plot twist after Jennifer and her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez announced their separation last month following persistent rumors that they'd already broken up.
But, weeks later, reports emerged that Jennifer had started hanging out with Ben after previously ending their engagement back in 2004.
Now, seventeen years later and in a twist that nobody saw coming, Jennifer and Ben were pictured on an apparent vacation together, before reportedly hanging out in LA, and then most recently being photographed together in Miami.
And now it seems that Jen and Ben are doing little to cool down rumors they're back together, after eagle-eyed fans spotted Ben seemingly wearing the same watch JLO gifted him back in 2002.
The watch in question is pretty easy to spot, and was given to Ben during the "Jenny From The Block" music video, which he famously starred in.
He then wore the piece throughout their relationship.
And, what do you know? When Bennifer were pictured leaving a rental house in Miami over the weekend, it seemed that a certain piece of jewellery was back on his wrist.
In fact, this isn't the first time that the watch has made an appearance over the years. Back in 2018, in the same month that his divorce from Jennifer Garner was finalized, the Gone Girl actor was photographed wearing a watch that seemed to be the same one from all those years ago.
This all comes after reports claimed that Ben is "stepping up his game" in order to make things work with the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to reps of Ben for comment.
