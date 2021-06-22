 Skip To Content
Alex Rodriguez Hung Out With Lindsay Shookus, Ex-Girlfriend Of Ben Affleck, Who Has Reunited With Jennifer Lopez, The Ex-Fiancée Of Alex Rodriguez

"They've been friends for 15 years."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on June 22, 2021, at 8:52 a.m. ET

The tangled web that is the Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Alex Rodriguez story has taken another turn, and things are getting a little messy.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the &quot;Gigli&quot; premiere in 2003.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Back in April, following persistent rumors that they'd already ended their engagement, Alex and Jennifer announced that they were separating after four years together.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez pose on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Axelle / FilmMagic

In a joint statement, the pair said they were "better as friends" and would continue to support each other. 

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children," the statement added. "Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

But, in a plot twist literally nobody saw coming, it was then reported that Jennifer had reunited with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, whom she separated from in 2004. The pair were pictured together on vacation.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose together at the &quot;Maid in Manhattan&quot; premiere in 2002.
Tom Kingston / WireImage

A source told People that Jennifer and Ben had "kept in touch every day" following their time away together, while another said: "[Jennifer] seems very happy and excited about her future."

Since then, the pair have been pictured together on numerous occasions, with one video recently showing Jennifer and Ben kissing while out at lunch.

As for Alex, the 45-year-old has said that he's ready to "step into a new beginning" of his life, a statement made around the same time Ben and Jennifer were pictured together in Miami.

Alex Rodriguez smiles at the camera while attending a Wall Street Journal panel event.
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

"Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life," he wrote on Instagram as the pictures emerged and began circulating online. "New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."

The timing was interesting, not least because it followed reports claimed that Alex was "still very sore and in a world of pain" following the breakup.

But it seems as if the mess isn't entirely over as Alex was seen hanging out at a party in the Hamptons with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, the ex-girlfriend of Ben Affleck.

Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck cuddle while attending the US Open.
Jackson Lee / WireImage

Lindsay and Ben dated between 2017 and 2019.

In a video obtained by Page Six, Alex and Lindsay can be seen sitting next to each other at a party held on Saturday for the producer's birthday.

However, reps for Alex were apparently quick to pour cold water on the story, telling Page Six: "There is absolutely zero there. They've been friends for 15 years."

