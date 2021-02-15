Jared Leto Cleared Up Drama With Margot Robbie After He Was Accused Of Giving Her A Dead Rat On The Set Of "Suicide Squad"
"I never gave Margot Robbie a dead rat. That’s not true."
Since there's not enough ~drama~ going on in 2021, Jared Leto has brought up some previously forgotten stories from 2016 concerning Margot Robbie, Suicide Squad, and a dead rat.
Soooo, for those of you who have blanked 2016 from your memories, Jared and Margot teamed up to play the Joker and Harley Quinn in the DC superhero blockboster, which also starred the likes of Viola Davis and Will Smith.
But, at the time, it was revealed that Jared had taken his method acting to a whole new level, delivering presents to his costars on set which were...well, they were quite wild.
The most well-known of these gifts was a rat delivered in a black box to Margot, who apparently screamed when she opened it and saw what was inside.
But, despite Margot revealing she kept the rat as a pet, rumors soon spread online claiming that the rat Jared had gifted his costar was actually dead.
However, it seems that these rumors were actually a combination of two separate stories running at the time, claiming that Jared had given a rat to Margot and a dead pig to the crew.
So, in a recent interview with GQ, Jared cleared up the rumors and put them to bed once and for all, revealing he actually gifted Margot something much nicer instead.
