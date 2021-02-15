 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Jared Leto Cleared Up Drama With Margot Robbie After He Was Accused Of Giving Her A Dead Rat On The Set Of "Suicide Squad"

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Jared Leto Cleared Up Drama With Margot Robbie After He Was Accused Of Giving Her A Dead Rat On The Set Of "Suicide Squad"

"I never gave Margot Robbie a dead rat. That’s not true."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 15, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. ET

Since there's not enough ~drama~ going on in 2021, Jared Leto has brought up some previously forgotten stories from 2016 concerning Margot Robbie, Suicide Squad, and a dead rat.

Todd Williamson

Soooo, for those of you who have blanked 2016 from your memories, Jared and Margot teamed up to play the Joker and Harley Quinn in the DC superhero blockboster, which also starred the likes of Viola Davis and Will Smith.

Warner Bros.

But, at the time, it was revealed that Jared had taken his method acting to a whole new level, delivering presents to his costars on set which were...well, they were quite wild.

Fred Duval / FilmMagic

The most well-known of these gifts was a rat delivered in a black box to Margot, who apparently screamed when she opened it and saw what was inside.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

"At first I thought this was disgusting," Margot said in an interview at the time. "But then after that...I was like, I'm not going to kill him. So I ended up keeping him as a pet. I ended up getting him like a sweet little playpen, a slide, a hammock, and a leash because I wanted to take him to set and walk him around."

But, despite Margot revealing she kept the rat as a pet, rumors soon spread online claiming that the rat Jared had gifted his costar was actually dead.

Andrew Toth / Getty Images

However, it seems that these rumors were actually a combination of two separate stories running at the time, claiming that Jared had given a rat to Margot and a dead pig to the crew.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

So, in a recent interview with GQ, Jared cleared up the rumors and put them to bed once and for all, revealing he actually gifted Margot something much nicer instead.

GQ

"Its interesting how this stuff all takes on a life of its own, but I never gave Margot Robbie a dead rat. That’s not true," he said. "I actually gave her a lot...I found this place in Toronto that had great vegan cinnamon buns, and that was a very common thing."

You can watch Jared's full interview with GQ here.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT