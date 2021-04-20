James Charles Has Been Demonetized By YouTube And Dropped By Morphe. But He Isn't Canceled Just Yet.

For those of you not in the loop, Charles has recently been at the center of controversy after several minors accused the beauty YouTuber of sexual misconduct.

A number of people under the age of 18 accused the 21-year-old of predatory behavior, with many uploading screenshots of alleged conversations between themselves and Charles.

And this isn't the first time this has happened. Back in 2019, fellow YouTuber Tati Westbrook made similar claims about Charles, accusing him of preying on straight men and using his fame as leverage. At the time, Charles vehemently denied the accusations.

