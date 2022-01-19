 Skip To Content
Hilary Duff Opened Up About Her Feelings On The "Lizzie McGuire" Reboot Being Scrapped And Revealed The Main Storyline Of The Show

"I'm constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it."

By Ben Henry

Posted on January 19, 2022, at 10:25 a.m. ET

Hilary Duff is shedding more light on the Lizzie McGuire reboot that was scrapped by Disney, revealing in a recent interview that she's made peace with the decision.

Back in January 2020, the revival of the much-loved show was suddenly canceled despite production having already started.

Just a few months after shooting began, Lizzie McGuire's original showrunner, Terri Minsky, was fired from the project, with Disney revealing it'd decided to "move in a different creative direction." Although it wasn't confirmed what Disney was referring to, it soon became clear that the reboot might be too adult for the company's streaming platform.

In February, Hilary called out Disney directly, writing in an Instagram post that she'd be "doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."

However, despite imploring Disney to move the show to Hulu instead, the reboot was scrapped entirely.

"I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen," Hilary wrote on Instagram in December 2020. "I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves.

"We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her," she added. "I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars didn't align."

Now, in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Hilary opened up further about the reboot, candidly revealing her thoughts on the situation.

When asked by the interviewer about the reboot, Hilary responded: "The one that we were actively filming? Yeah, that's the one."

"I would be lying if I didn't say I didn't have those thoughts a few times," she went on when asked if she'd thought about leaking the episodes. "But I wouldn't, because in my 34 years I've realized that everything does happen for a reason. There's a time and a place for everything. It just wasn't her moment." 

She added: "I'm constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that's really sweet. It's not dead, and it's not alive."

Revealing more about the arc for the reboot and her character, Hilary explained that the series was going to explore Lizzie's life in her 30s after finding out that her partner had cheated.

"My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her, and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, 'I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn't, and I'm turning 30. What the fuck?'" she said.

On a connected subject, Hilary was also asked about being a child star and whether she would still want to be one if she could start over again.

"Yeah. I wouldn't do it all exactly the same, but I can't look at my life and be like, 'I wish this was different,' because I don't know if it would get me to where I am right now," she said. "I wish I had a little bit of a better education. I wish I had a little bit of a college experience. But what would that look like? The thing that I crave out of it wouldn't look the way I pictured it because of who I am and how I came up."

You can read Hilary's full interview with Cosmopolitan here.

