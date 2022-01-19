Hilary Duff Opened Up About Her Feelings On The "Lizzie McGuire" Reboot Being Scrapped And Revealed The Main Storyline Of The Show
"I'm constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it."
Hilary Duff is shedding more light on the Lizzie McGuire reboot that was scrapped by Disney, revealing in a recent interview that she's made peace with the decision.
Back in January 2020, the revival of the much-loved show was suddenly canceled despite production having already started.
Just a few months after shooting began, Lizzie McGuire's original showrunner, Terri Minsky, was fired from the project, with Disney revealing it'd decided to "move in a different creative direction." Although it wasn't confirmed what Disney was referring to, it soon became clear that the reboot might be too adult for the company's streaming platform.
In February, Hilary called out Disney directly, writing in an Instagram post that she'd be "doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."
However, despite imploring Disney to move the show to Hulu instead, the reboot was scrapped entirely.
Now, in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Hilary opened up further about the reboot, candidly revealing her thoughts on the situation.
When asked by the interviewer about the reboot, Hilary responded: "The one that we were actively filming? Yeah, that's the one."
Revealing more about the arc for the reboot and her character, Hilary explained that the series was going to explore Lizzie's life in her 30s after finding out that her partner had cheated.
"My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her, and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, 'I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn't, and I'm turning 30. What the fuck?'" she said.
On a connected subject, Hilary was also asked about being a child star and whether she would still want to be one if she could start over again.
