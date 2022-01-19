Back in January 2020, the revival of the much-loved show was suddenly canceled despite production having already started.

Just a few months after shooting began, Lizzie McGuire's original showrunner, Terri Minsky, was fired from the project, with Disney revealing it'd decided to "move in a different creative direction." Although it wasn't confirmed what Disney was referring to, it soon became clear that the reboot might be too adult for the company's streaming platform.

In February, Hilary called out Disney directly, writing in an Instagram post that she'd be "doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."